NSIB Faults Airline for Violating Permit in Minister’s Flight Mishap

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released a preliminary report implicating Flints Aero Services Ltd, the private jet operator carrying the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu. The report states that the airline violated its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) during the incident at Ibadan Airport on November 3, 2023.
The aircraft, a Hawker 800XP with registration 5NAMM, veered off the runway into the bush at Ibadan airport, causing severe damage. NSIB’s investigation revealed that the airline operated under a Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF), which it breached by conducting chartered services.
This violation contravened Section 18.2.4.3 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015. The NSIB report highlighted that Flints Aero Services Ltd was specifically issued a non-commercial certificate, prohibiting them from airlifting passengers for hire and reward. Despite this, the airline operated a chartered operation, charging the minister and his team for the flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Ibadan Airport.
Mr Tunji Oketunbi, Head of Public Affairs at NSIB, stated that the flight was a charter operation on an Instrument Flight Rules flight plan with ten persons on board, including two cockpit crew and one cabin crew. The aircraft sustained substantial damage, but all passengers disembarked without injury. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) were recovered in good condition.
The report also noted that the flight crew were licensed and qualified, with the captain having 49-night flying hours. The aircraft touched down on the grass verge and veered right of the runway centerline, with no evidence of braking action on the runway.
NSIB’s safety recommendations urged the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to strictly observe airport operational hours and not permit extensions beyond limitations. It also recommended that the NCAA ensure Flints Aero Services Limited operates within the limits of its approval and that the airline ensures its flight crew has sufficient experience in night-time flight operations. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was also advised to clear the overgrown grass verge on either side of the runway.
Editorial
The recent incident involving Flints Aero Services Ltd and the Minister of Power’s flight at Ibadan Airport brings to light significant concerns in Nigeria’s aviation sector. The NSIB’s report, indicting the airline for violating its Permit for Non-Commercial Flight, underscores the critical need for stringent adherence to aviation regulations and safety standards.
This incident is a stark reminder of the potential risks of non-compliance in the aviation industry. The fact that the airline operated a chartered service despite holding a non-commercial certificate raises questions about oversight and enforcement of regulations by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). It is imperative that airlines strictly adhere to the terms of their certifications to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
The incident highlights the importance of experienced flight crews, especially in challenging conditions such as night-time operations. The NSIB’s recommendation for airlines to ensure their crews have sufficient experience in such conditions is a crucial step towards enhancing flight safety.
As stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry, we must collectively strive for a culture of safety and compliance. The NCAA and other regulatory bodies should enforce regulations rigorously, and airlines must prioritize safety over commercial interests. This incident should serve as a wake-up call to all aviation sector stakeholders to recommit to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.
Ensuring air travel safety is not just the responsibility of airlines and regulatory bodies; it is a collective effort that requires the commitment of all parties involved. As we move forward, let us work together to build an aviation industry that is efficient, profitable, and, more importantly, safe for all.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is responsible for regulating aviation safety and overseeing the operation of airports and air traffic services in Nigeria.
- The Hawker 800XP, involved in the Ibadan Airport incident, is a mid-size twinjet corporate aircraft known for its reliability and performance.
- Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) are regulations allowing an aircraft to operate in weather conditions generally considered unsuitable for visual flight rules (VFR).
- The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) are vital for accident investigations, providing crucial data on the aircraft’s performance and crew’s actions.
- Nigeria’s aviation sector has seen significant growth over the past decades, becoming one of Africa’s largest and most advanced.