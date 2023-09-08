Passengers Stranded As Chaos Unfolds At Lagos Airport

International passengers faced severe delays and cancellations at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). The chaos was due to baggage belt failures and a sudden relocation of foreign airlines to a new terminal.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and foreign airlines scrambled to resolve the issues. The problems began after a fire incident at the old terminal, forcing a sudden move to the new one.

The new terminal had been underutilized until FAAN ordered the relocation. Airlines like British Airways, AirFrance, and KLM faced delays, causing passengers to miss their connecting flights.

The Director of Media, FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, stated they are doing their best to resolve the issues. However, airline officials anonymously expressed their frustrations, citing logistical challenges and frequent baggage belt failures.

The recent chaos at MMIA is a glaring example of poor planning and execution. Passengers should not have to bear the brunt of administrative lapses and technical failures.

FAAN must take immediate action to resolve the ongoing issues. It’s not just about relocating airlines to a new terminal; it’s about ensuring the terminal is fully functional and can handle the traffic.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, also needs to step in. His directive for the relocation was not followed in a manner that ensured a smooth transition.

This incident serves as a lesson for future infrastructure changes. Proper planning, testing, and phased implementation are crucial to avoid such disruptions.

  • The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Africa.
  • Baggage handling systems are critical to airport operations, and their failure can lead to significant delays.
  • FAAN is responsible for managing all the commercial airports in Nigeria.
  • The new terminal at MMIA was built with loans from China.
  • The Minister of Aviation had initially set an October 1 deadline for the relocation to the new terminal.

