The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has started an investigation. This comes after a United Nigeria Airlines Embraer ERJ145 skidded off the runway.
The aircraft had the registration number 5N-BWY. The incident took place at Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The event occurred on September 8, 2023, at 06:33 p.m. The flight carried 51 passengers and four crew members.
Tunji Oketunbi, the NSIB General Manager of Public Affairs, released a statement. He said the plane skidded off the runway upon landing.
No injuries or fatalities were reported. The aircraft had arrived from Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.
The plane lost grip on the wet surface during a downpour. This caused it to skid off the runway.
NSIB has called for public assistance. They are gathering additional information to better understand the incident.
The Bureau will soon release a preliminary report. This will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event.
Editorial
The recent skidding incident at Muritala Muhammed International Airport is alarming. It raises questions about the state of aviation safety in Nigeria.
While it’s fortunate that no one was injured, the incident cannot be overlooked. It serves as a wake-up call for airlines and regulatory bodies.
Investments in advanced technology for runway safety are overdue. These technologies can prevent such incidents, especially during adverse weather conditions.
The NSIB’s ongoing probe should be comprehensive. It should not only identify the cause but also offer actionable safety recommendations.
Public participation in the investigation is commendable. However, it also highlights the need for better data collection methods within the aviation sector.
A comprehensive review of safety protocols is imperative. The focus should be on technological advancements that can mitigate risks.
Did You Know?
- The Embraer ERJ145 is a popular regional jet, widely used across the globe.
- Muritala Muhammed International Airport is Nigeria’s busiest, with over 7 million passengers each year.
- Wet conditions significantly increase the risk of runway skidding; anti-skid systems are often employed to mitigate this.
- The NSIB is not limited to aviation; it investigates accidents across various modes of transportation.
- Over the past decade, Nigeria has seen a decline in aviation accidents, thanks to improved safety protocols.