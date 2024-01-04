SAHCO Secures Ground Handling Contract with Ethiopian Airlines

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has recently secured a significant contract to provide ground handling services for Ethiopian Airlines at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. This new partnership, effective from January 1st, 2024, encompasses a range of services, including Ramp handling, Cargo handling, Warehousing, and other aviation-related services.
SAHCO, already a provider of cargo handling and warehousing services to Ethiopian Airlines in Lagos since 2016 and offering complete handling in Kano, has been selected for this expanded role in Lagos. This decision is attributed to SAHCO’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment, its commitment to customer service, and its reputation for safe, efficient, and speedy service delivery.
Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia’s national flag carrier, is Africa’s largest airline by several metrics, including passenger volume, destinations, fleet size, and revenue. The airline, which has been operating flights to Nigeria for over three decades, has its central hub in Addis Ababa.
Basil Agboarumi, Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, expressed pride in their selection as the preferred ground handling company for Ethiopian Airlines’ operations at the Cargo Ramp in Lagos. He attributed this achievement to SAHCO’s professionalism and adherence to global best practices, which have fostered trust and confidence in their services. Agboarumi assured customers of efficient, safe, and seamless ramp and cargo movements in this new phase of business partnership between SAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines.
Editorial:
As observers of the aviation industry, we witness a significant shift in the dynamics of airline service partnerships. The recent contract between SAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines is a testament to Africa’s evolving landscape of aviation services. This partnership is not just a business transaction but a more profound commitment to excellence and reliability in the aviation sector.
The choice of SAHCO by Ethiopian Airlines speaks volumes about the importance of technological advancement and customer service in today’s competitive environment. It indicates that airlines look beyond cost to efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction. This trend is crucial for the growth of the aviation industry in Africa, where the potential for expansion is immense.
The impact of such partnerships extends beyond the immediate stakeholders. It sets a precedent for other airlines and service providers, highlighting the value of investment in quality and technology. This move by Ethiopian Airlines could inspire similar decisions across the industry, leading to overall improvements in service standards.
As we reflect on this development, it’s essential to recognize the role of strategic partnerships in driving innovation and growth. The collaboration between SAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines is more than a business deal; it’s a step towards a more connected, efficient, and customer-centric African aviation industry. Let’s embrace this change and look forward to the positive transformations it will bring.
Did You Know?
- Ethiopian Airlines was founded in 1945 and commenced operations in 1946, making it one of the oldest carriers in Africa.
- SAHCO was initially established in 1996 as a Nigerian Aviation Handling Company subsidiary.
- Murtala Muhammed International Airport, where SAHCO will provide services for Ethiopian Airlines, is the primary airport serving Lagos, Nigeria, and one of the largest airports in Africa.
- Ethiopian Airlines was the first African airline to operate the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in 2012.
- Nigeria and Ethiopia have a long history of aviation collaboration, with the first recorded flight between the two countries dating back to the early 1960s.