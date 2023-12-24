Tinubu Appoints Ex-Atiku Aide, Corruption Accuser, as NCAA Director

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Michael Achimugu, previously an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as a director at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). This appointment comes after Achimugu publicly accused Atiku of corruption and financial impropriety before the 2023 general elections.
Achimugu has been named the new NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection. His appointment follows President Tinubu’s recent decision to remove all directors of agencies in the aviation ministry as part of an ongoing effort to revamp Nigeria’s aviation sector. This move aims to ensure safe and efficient air travel experiences for Nigerians.
The controversy surrounding Achimugu began when he accused Atiku of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) for financial fraud. In an interview with Television Continental (TVC), Achimugu stated he intended to educate Nigerians and dissuade them from voting for Atiku as president. He warned of unprecedented levels of corruption if Atiku were elected.
These allegations led Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, to call for Atiku’s arrest on charges of money laundering, breach of the Code of Conduct Act, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation. The APC campaign acted on Achimugu’s claims, who identified himself as a former aide to the PDP candidate.
Atiku eventually lost the presidential election to Tinubu, and the issues arising from Achimugu’s allegations have since diminished. Carol Adekotujo, NCAA’s head of public relations, announced that Achimugu has assumed his new role at the NCAA office in Abuja.
Before this appointment, Achimugu served as the Special Assistant on Customer Relations and Special Assistant on Media to Keyamo.
Editorial
We, as observers of Nigeria’s political dynamics, find the appointment of Michael Achimugu as a director at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by President Bola Tinubu to be a significant development, especially considering Achimugu’s recent history as a whistleblower against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Achimugu’s allegations against Atiku, which played a role in the political discourse leading up to the 2023 elections, demonstrate the complex interplay between politics and personal allegiances. His appointment to a critical position in the NCAA raises questions about the motivations behind such decisions and the implications for political loyalty and integrity.
The role of the NCAA is crucial in ensuring the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s aviation sector, which requires a high level of expertise and impartiality. The appointment of individuals to such positions should ideally be based on merit and professional qualifications rather than perceived political affiliations or services rendered during election campaigns.
This appointment highlights the need for transparency and accountability in government appointments. The public must be confident in the integrity of those appointed to oversee critical sectors, especially when such appointments follow controversial political events.
While the appointment of Achimugu may be within the president’s prerogative, the administration must consider the broader implications of such decisions on public perception and the integrity of critical institutions.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria, overseeing airworthiness, safety, and security.
- Whistleblowing in politics can be a powerful tool for exposing corruption, but it also raises questions about the motivations and credibility of the whistleblower.
- The aviation sector in Nigeria plays a critical role in the country’s economy, connecting various regions and facilitating international trade and travel.
- As in many countries, political appointments in Nigeria often reflect a blend of professional qualifications and political considerations.
- The 2023 general elections in Nigeria were marked by intense political rivalry and accusations of corruption among various candidates.