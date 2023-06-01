United Nigeria Airlines Aircraft with 50 Passengers Experiences Runway Incident in Lagos

Yesterday, an aircraft from United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) veered off runway 18L at Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 in Lagos.
Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the Head of Corporate Communications for the airline, released a statement concerning the incident:
“The aircraft, 5N-BWW, was carrying 50 passengers from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State when the occurrence took place.”
While the aircraft landed safely, it had to terminate its move towards the apron off the runway.
All passengers disembarked unharmed and, along with their luggage, were transported to the arrival hall.
Editorial
Flight Safety: An Ever-Present Concern
The recent incident involving a United Nigeria Airlines aircraft veering off the runway at Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 in Lagos underscores the ever-present concern for flight safety. Although the incident resulted in no injuries, it serves as a potent reminder of the paramount importance of safety in aviation.
While critics may point to this as a lapse in the airline’s operations, it’s worth noting that accidents and incidents are part and parcel of the aviation industry worldwide. What matters most is the response to such situations and the measures to prevent a recurrence.
From the airline’s swift action to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) officials’ presence on the scene, it is evident that safety protocols were correctly followed. This concerted action ensures the well-being of passengers and crew and the ongoing integrity of the aircraft.
As investigations proceed into the cause of the incident, all stakeholders must cooperate to provide an accurate account and develop any necessary corrective measures.
This approach will reassure passengers of the ongoing commitment to safety that characterises Nigerian aviation.
We must maintain vigilance to ensure our skies remain as safe as possible.
Did You Know?
- Murtala Mohammed Airport is the primary airport serving Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city.
- Aviation incidents like the recent UNA runway are thoroughly investigated to prevent future occurrences.
- United Nigeria Airlines operates domestic flights across Nigeria, helping to connect different regions of the country.
- The aviation industry is crucial to Nigeria’s economy, providing jobs and facilitating trade and tourism.
