Community in Rivers Holds Funeral for Herbert Wigwe and Family

The late Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Holdings, and his wife and son are set to rest today in Omueke, Isiokpo, within the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The procession for Wigwe’s final journey began on Friday from Port Harcourt International Airport, leading to his ancestral home amidst a significant motorcade, marking a sad moment for the community.
The decision to bury Wigwe in Omueke came after strong insistence from his kinsmen, who also vowed to invoke traditional rites to unveil the cause of his demise. The community, dressed in mourning attire, has engaged in various rituals and prayers to ward off the spirit of untimely death, highlighting the profound impact of Wigwe’s philanthropy on the locals. His contributions, especially during Christmas, have left a void in the hearts of many, including widows and children who benefited from his generosity.
The funeral has attracted attention beyond the local community, with around 30 private jets expected to bring dignitaries, including governors, ministers, and notable figures, to pay their respects. Preparations for a wake at the nearly completed Wigwe University, a testament to his legacy, were underway as of Friday evening. The Rivers State Police Command has also heightened security measures, deploying a substantial force to oversee the ceremony’s peace and order.
Editorial:
The burial of Herbert Wigwe and his family in Rivers State transcends a mere funeral; it signifies the loss of a figure whose life and work touched many. Wigwe’s dedication to his community and philanthropic efforts reflect the profound role individuals can play in uplifting those around them. The collective mourning and the traditional rites planned by his kinsmen underscore the deep-rooted respect and affection for Wigwe, a man who went beyond his corporate achievements to impact lives directly.
As we reflect on his contributions, it becomes evident that true legacy is measured not by personal accolades but by the positive change one instigates in society. Wigwe’s actions remind us of each person’s potential to make a difference, challenging us to consider the impact of our own lives on our communities.
The extensive mourning process, involving not just the immediate community but also notable figures from across the nation, highlights the wide-reaching influence of Wigwe’s life. It is a call to honour his memory by embodying the values he lived by: generosity, service, and commitment to societal improvement.
Did You Know?
- Omueke, Isiokpo, is part of the culturally rich Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, known for its vibrant traditions and community spirit.
- Philanthropy plays a crucial role in Nigerian society, often bridging social welfare and community development gaps.
- Traditional mourning rites in many Nigerian communities involve unique practices to honouring the deceased and provide closure for the family and community.
- The involvement of local and national dignitaries in funerals reflects Nigerian society’s communal values, emphasizing respect and solidarity.
- Education and philanthropy are increasingly recognized as pivotal in fostering long-term societal growth, as demonstrated by initiatives like Wigwe University.