Major General Bernard Onyeuko (retired), a former Director of Defence Media Operations and Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters, has died. The cause of his death remains undisclosed, but reports indicate that he passed away on Saturday, August 26, after a brief illness.
Onyeuko reportedly felt unwell on Saturday morning and was immediately taken to a private hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the facility.
The late general had served as the Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics. His contributions to the defence sector were significant.
Editorial
The passing of Major General Bernard Onyeuko marks the end of an era for Nigeria’s defence sector. His roles as Director of Defence Media Operations and Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters were pivotal in shaping the country’s military infrastructure.
While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, it serves as a reminder of the transient nature of life. It also raises questions about the healthcare facilities available to high-ranking officials in the country.
Onyeuko’s death leaves a void in the defence sector that will be challenging. His experience and leadership were invaluable assets that contributed to the nation’s security.
The government must ensure that capable individuals fill such vital roles. The nation’s security depends on competent leadership, and Onyeuko’s successor will have big shoes to fill.
Did You Know?
- Major General Bernard Onyeuko was a retired officer, indicating a long-standing career in the Nigerian military.
- The Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics, where Onyeuko served as Director of Procurement, plays a crucial role in military operations.
- Defence Media Operations is responsible for managing the public image and information dissemination of the Nigerian military.
- The Nigerian military has participated in various peacekeeping missions within Africa and globally.
- Nigeria has the most significant military force in West Africa, making it a significant player in regional security.