Former Babcock University VC Mourns Loss of Wife

Prof Yetunde Makinde, the wife of Prof Kayode Makinde, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, has passed away. Aged 69, she succumbed to a brief illness on November 21. Prof Yetunde Makinde, a Professor of Nutrition and a native of Iperu Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, served as the Director of Babcock Ventures before her passing.
A memorial website has been established to celebrate her life as a seasoned administrator and academician. Colleagues and friends have shared their condolences and memories. Samuel Daniyan, recalling over fifty years of acquaintance since their student days at Adventist College of West Africa, now Babcock University, described her as one of the most reliable individuals he knew.
Adejare Adeniran remembered her for her gentle smile and expressed hope for a reunion in the afterlife. Olukayode Oke, in his message, paid tribute to her caring, peaceful, and kind nature, praying for her eternal rest and acknowledging the void her departure had left in the hearts of many who knew her.
Editorial:
The passing of Prof Yetunde Makinde, a distinguished academic and the wife of the former Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof Kayode Makinde, is a poignant reminder of the transient nature of life and the enduring impact one can have on one’s community. Prof Yetunde’s life, marked by her contributions to nutrition and academia and her role as the Director of Babcock Ventures, exemplifies a life dedicated to service and excellence.
Her death brings forth a wave of reflection on the values she embodied – reliability, kindness, and a nurturing spirit. These qualities, as remembered by her colleagues and friends, are not just personal attributes but are indicative of the broader role educators and administrators play in shaping lives and communities. The outpouring of condolences and fond memories is a testament to her profound impact on those around her.
In times of loss, it is essential to celebrate the legacy left behind. Prof Yetunde Makinde’s life and work are a beacon of dedication and service, inspiring current and future generations in education and beyond. Her passing is not just a loss to her family and Babcock University but to the broader academic community.
As we mourn her passing, let us also take a moment to reflect on the lessons her life teaches us – the importance of dedication, the power of a nurturing spirit, and the lasting impact one can have through a life of service. Her memory and legacy will continue to inspire and guide many.
Did You Know?
- Babcock University, founded in 1959, is one of Nigeria’s leading private universities.
- The university was initially established as the Adventist College of West Africa.
- Iperu Remo, the hometown of Prof Yetunde Makinde, is known for its rich cultural heritage in Ogun State, Nigeria.
- The field of nutrition, in which Prof Yetunde specializes, plays a crucial role in public health and wellness.
- Babcock Ventures, where Prof Yetunde served as Director, is a crucial enterprise arm of Babcock University, involved in various business and educational initiatives.