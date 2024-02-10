Former President Jonathan’s Chief of Staff, Jones Arogbofa, Passes Away at 72

Brigadier General Jones Arogbofa (Rtd), who notably served as the Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, died at 72. His passing occurred on Saturday, February 10, under circumstances that have yet to be disclosed. As of this report, Arogbofa’s family has not released an official statement regarding his death.
Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator and the founder of Silverbird Group, confirmed the news of his demise through a post on X. Murray-Bruce expressed deep sorrow over Arogbofa’s passing, praising his wisdom, integrity, and dedication to Nigeria. He remembered Arogbofa as a dear friend and a true hero whose legacy will endure.
Born November 10, 1952, in Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, Arogbofa had a distinguished military career before venturing into politics and becoming Jonathan’s chief advisor from 2014 to 2015. He was an alumnus of prestigious institutions such as Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan. Arogbofa retired from the Nigerian Army as a Brigadier General.
Editorial
The loss of Brigadier General Jones Arogbofa marks the end of a chapter in Nigeria’s political and military history. Significant challenges and achievements for Nigeria characterized his tenure as Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Arogbofa’s role as a critical figure in the administration highlighted his commitment to the nation’s welfare and his dedication to public service.
His passing is a solemn reminder of the transient nature of life and the enduring impact one can have on one’s country. Arogbofa’s contributions to Nigeria, both in uniform and in the corridors of power, will be remembered by many, especially those who worked closely with him and benefited from his wisdom and guidance.
As we reflect on his life and legacy, it is crucial to acknowledge Arogbofa’s values: integrity, dedication, and a deep-seated love for his country. These qualities define authentic leadership and leave a lasting imprint on the fabric of a nation.
In mourning his loss, we are reminded of the importance of public service and the difference one individual can make in shaping the destiny of a country. Brigadier General Jones Arogbofa’s life and career inspire current and future generations of Nigerians to strive for excellence and dedicate themselves to the greater good of their nation.
Did You Know?
- The Chief of Staff to the President is a pivotal role in Nigeria, acting as the primary advisor and gatekeeper to the president.
- Oka-Akoko, the birthplace of Jones Arogbofa, is known for its rich cultural heritage and history in Ondo State, Nigeria.
- The transition from a military career to a political advisory role is a path several figures in Nigeria took, highlighting the interplay between military and civilian leadership in the country’s history.
- Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan are among Nigeria’s most prestigious higher education institutions, producing many of the country’s leaders in various fields.
- The legacy of a public servant is often measured by their impact on national policies and their contribution to the country’s development.