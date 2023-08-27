Former Taraba Pdp Chairman Bala Kona Passes Away

Chief Victor Bala Kona, the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, has died. He passed away in Abuja early Sunday morning after a brief illness.
A statement from Emmanuel Bello, media aide to Governor Agbu Kefas, confirmed the death. The statement described Kona’s passing as deeply painful.
“We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consummate family man,” said Bello. “His death came at a time when his experience would be most needed.”
The Public Relations Officer of the PDP in the state, Andeta’rang Irammae, also issued a statement. He said the news saddens the party.
“His loss at this time is sad and colossal,” Irammae noted. “The government and party would have continued to benefit from his wisdom.”
Kona served as the party’s Chairman from March 2012 to August 2020. He worked diligently for the party’s growth and leadership in the state.
He handed over the chairmanship to Kefas before running for governor. Kona won the governorship under the party’s platform.
Editorial
The passing of Chief Victor Bala Kona, a stalwart in Taraba State’s political landscape, leaves a void that will be hard to fill. His death comes at a critical juncture when his wealth of experience would have been invaluable.
Kona’s leadership from 2012 to 2020 saw the PDP maintain a strong foothold in the state. His strategies and political acumen were instrumental in this success.
The state government and the PDP must now navigate the political landscape without his guidance. This is a daunting task, given Kona’s significant contributions.
It’s imperative for the party and the government to uphold the values and principles that Kona stood for. This would be the best tribute to his memory.
His death should serve as a reminder of the transient nature of life. It should also spur those in power to work diligently for the betterment of society.
The state must continue to foster the kind of leadership that Kona exemplified. Anything less would be a disservice to his legacy.
Did You Know?
- Taraba State was created on 27th August 1991, making it one of the younger states in Nigeria.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and is one of Nigeria’s major political parties.
- Taraba State is named after the Taraba River, which traverses the southern part of the state.
- Chief Victor Bala Kona served for eight years as the PDP Chairman in Taraba, one of the state’s longer tenures in the party’s history.
- Taraba State is known for its diverse ethnic groups, with more than 80 indigenous ethnic groups reported.