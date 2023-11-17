Governor Soludo to Honour Father with Law-Abiding Burial

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has announced his commitment to adhering strictly to Anambra State burial laws for his late father, Pa Simeon Soludo’s funeral. This declaration was made following the receipt of a condolence letter from the State Executive Council, delivered by Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.
Expressing gratitude for the council’s support during this challenging time, Soludo emphasized the symbolic timing of his father’s passing, which coincided with the anniversary of his election victory. He assured that the burial would be dignified and devoid of extravagance, in line with the state’s burial laws, which prohibit practices such as erecting billboards or posters of the deceased, and limit the time a corpse can be kept in a mortuary to two months.
The governor also highlighted the law’s restrictions on road blockages for burials, public display of caskets, and the conduct of wake-keeps and vigil masses. He promised to release a formal statement regarding the burial arrangements soon. The Anambra State burial laws, enacted on April 9, 2019, aim to curb excessive funeral practices and promote decency and respect in the state’s burial customs.
Editorial
Governor Soludo’s decision to bury his father in strict compliance with Anambra State’s burial laws is a commendable act of leadership by example. In a society where funerals often become extravagant displays, Soludo’s choice sends a powerful message about the importance of adhering to laws designed to promote dignity and respect in mourning practices.
This approach also addresses the broader issue of societal norms and expectations around funerals. By choosing a modest and law-abiding ceremony, Soludo is challenging the status quo and setting a precedent for others to follow. It’s a step towards changing the narrative around funerals, shifting the focus from ostentatious displays to a more respectful and meaningful commemoration of life.
Governor Soludo’s adherence to the state’s burial laws in his loss is a testament to his integrity and commitment to upholding the law. It serves as an example for other leaders and citizens, emphasizing the importance of respect and dignity in all aspects of life, including death.
Did You Know?
- Anambra State’s Burial Laws: Anambra State’s burial laws, enacted in 2019, are designed to curb excessive spending and ostentatious displays at funerals.
- Cultural Practices in Nigerian Funerals: Nigerian funerals are often characterized by elaborate ceremonies, with significant cultural and social importance attached to the way one is laid to rest.
- Governance and Personal Example: Leaders adhering to laws in their personal lives set powerful examples for citizens, reinforcing the importance of law and order in society.
- Funeral Costs in Nigeria: The cost of funerals in Nigeria can be substantial, often leading to financial strain for families.
- Changing Funeral Norms: There is a growing movement in various parts of the world, including Nigeria, towards more modest and environmentally friendly funeral practices.