Nation Mourns as Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe Dies in US Helicopter Crash

The tragic demise of Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, alongside his family and Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash in the United States, has plunged Nigeria into mourning. President Bola Tinubu, alongside state governors and prominent figures, have expressed their profound sorrow over the loss of these distinguished individuals.
The accident, occurring near the California-Nevada border, claimed the lives of Wigwe, his wife Doreen, son Chizi, and Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group. The nation was alerted to this tragedy on Friday, with the news sending shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate condolences from various quarters, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Under Wigwe’s visionary leadership, Access Bank became one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, achieving significant growth and expansion. His innovative approach to banking and commitment to excellence left an indelible mark on the industry and the country’s economic landscape.
President Tinubu, in a statement, lamented the overwhelming tragedy, extending his condolences to the families of the deceased and the business community affected by this loss. Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Peter Mba of Enugu, and Alex Otti of Abia, among others, also paid tribute to Wigwe’s legacy, acknowledging his contributions to the banking sector and his role as a beacon of progress and inspiration.
The Central Bank of Nigeria and other stakeholders have recognized Wigwe’s pivotal role in the banking consolidation, highlighting his exceptional skills and leadership qualities. His death is seen as a monumental loss to the Nigerian business community and the nation.
In response to this tragedy, Access Holdings confirmed the passing of Wigwe and his family, expressing deep sorrow and extending sympathies to all who knew them. The firm announced plans to appoint an acting Group Chief Executive Officer soon as tributes pour in from across the country and beyond.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States has initiated an investigation into the crash, examining various factors, including the helicopter’s airworthiness, maintenance, and the wintry conditions at the time of the accident. This comprehensive inquiry aims to uncover the cause of the crash, which has left a void in the hearts of many Nigerians.
As the nation grapples with this loss, the collective mourning reflects Wigwe and Ogunbanjo’s profound impact on Nigeria’s economic and social fabric. Their innovation, leadership, and philanthropy legacy will continue to inspire future generations.
Editorial:
The sudden passing of Herbert Wigwe, a titan in the Nigerian banking sector, alongside his family and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has sent shockwaves through the heart of our nation. Wigwe’s visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence propelled Access Bank into the forefront of Nigeria’s financial institutions, setting a benchmark for innovation and growth in the industry.
This tragedy underscores the fragility of life and the profound impact that visionary leaders can have on our society. Wigwe’s legacy is not just in the financial success of Access Bank but in the lives he touched, the communities he transformed, and the hope he inspired in young entrepreneurs across the continent.
As we mourn the loss of these remarkable individuals, it is crucial to reflect on the values they embodied and the paths they paved for future generations. Their commitment to excellence, dedication to societal progress, and unwavering faith in the potential of Nigeria serve as a beacon for all of us.
In this moment of grief, our thoughts are with the families of the deceased, the employees of Access Holdings, and everyone touched by this profound loss. Let us honour their memories by continuing their work, aspiring to the heights of excellence they achieved, and contributing to the nation’s progress with the same passion and dedication they demonstrated.
Did You Know?
- Herbert Wigwe was instrumental in Access Bank’s expansion, including significant acquisitions that positioned the bank as a leader in Nigeria’s banking sector.
- The helicopter crash occurred in challenging weather conditions, highlighting the risks associated with air travel in adverse weather.
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States is responsible for investigating civil aviation accidents and recommending safety measures to prevent future incidents.
- Under Wigwe’s leadership, Access Holdings Plc became a conglomerate with interests beyond banking, showcasing the potential for Nigerian companies to diversify and innovate.
- The loss of such prominent figures in a single tragedy has united the nation in mourning, demonstrating the deep respect and admiration for their contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and societal progress.