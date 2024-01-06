Nation Mourns as Ex-Governor Akeredolu’s Body Returns to Nigeria

The late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, whose life ended in Germany on December 26, 2023, was brought back to Nigeria, evoking a wave of sorrow. His remains, draped in the national flag, touched down at about 3:39 pm, marking a moment of profound grief.
Olabode Olatunde, the former Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, confirmed the arrival. The sad event saw the presence of Akeredolu’s family, including his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings, with Prof. Wole Akeredolu at the forefront. Political allies and dignitaries also attended, including representatives from Lagos, Ogun, and Osun states.
The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbi Talabi; and Osun State Governor, Senator Demola Adeleke, by a representative.
Also in attendance were Ade Adetimehin, the Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress; Gboyega Adefarati, a member of the House of Representatives; and members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.
The body has been placed in the morgue, with the family set to announce burial arrangements.
Editorial
As we reflect on the return of the late Rotimi Akeredolu’s remains to Nigeria, it’s a moment that unites us in collective mourning and remembrance. Akeredolu’s journey back home, draped in our national flag, is not just a symbol of his service to Ondo State and Nigeria but a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the enduring impact of leadership.
His passing and the subsequent return of his remains have brought together not just his immediate family but political allies and adversaries alike, transcending political boundaries. It’s a testament that in times of loss, our shared humanity and respect for one another’s contributions to our nation’s tapestry come to the forefront.
This event also serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities shouldered by our leaders and the expectations we, as citizens, hold for them. Akeredolu’s legacy, now etched in the annals of our history, challenges current and future leaders to aspire to leave behind a legacy worthy of such honour and remembrance.
As we await the family’s announcement of the burial arrangements, let us use this time to grieve and reflect on the values that Akeredolu championed. Let’s embrace unity, dedication to public service, and a commitment to the betterment of our society. These ideals will keep his memory alive and inspire future generations.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, where Rotimi Akeredolu served as governor, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is a significant cocoa producer in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian flag, under which Akeredolu’s body was draped, was designed in 1959 and officially hoisted on October 1, 1960, Nigeria’s Independence Day.
- Lagos, Ogun, and Osun states, whose representatives attended the event, are part of Nigeria’s South-West geopolitical zone, known for its historical significance and economic vibrancy.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), to which Akeredolu belonged, is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, founded on February 6, 2013.
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, where Akeredolu’s remains arrived, is Nigeria’s most significant and busiest airport, named after the former military ruler Murtala Muhammed.