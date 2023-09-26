Nollywood Grieves as Renowned Actor Suara Departs

Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, celebrated in Nollywood as Suara has passed away. His demise was confirmed by a statement from his son, Adedotun Adeyemi, revealing that the actor left this world on Sunday, September 24.
The family’s message conveyed their deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will. They shared the sad news of the passing of their dear family member, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi.
The family finds solace in believing he is now resting in peace. They’ve requested privacy during this challenging period.
Further details on the funeral will be shared in due course. Suara’s notable role in the 2001 series, ‘Super Story’ by Wale Adenuga, catapulted him to fame.
Editorial:
The Nollywood industry faces a significant loss with the passing of Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, fondly remembered as Suara. His portrayal in ‘Super Story’ remains etched in the memories of many, showcasing his exceptional talent.
Suara’s contributions to the entertainment sector have been monumental. His legacy is a testament to his dedication and passion.
As the industry mourns, it’s a reminder of the importance of celebrating and preserving the legacies of such icons. The industry should consider initiatives to honour him, perhaps through mentorship programmes or scholarships.
Such endeavours would ensure that his legacy inspires the next generation.
Did You Know?
- Nollywood is globally recognised, coming second only to Bollywood in film production.
- The term ‘Nollywood’ was coined in the early 2000s by journalist Norimitsu Onishi of the New York Times.
- Every week, Nollywood releases an impressive 50 movies.
- A typical Nollywood film is produced within just 7-10 days.
- Annually, Nollywood contributes an impressive $600 million to Nigeria’s economy.