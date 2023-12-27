Ondo State Governor Akeredolu Passes Away After Battling Leukemia

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has passed away following a prolonged battle with leukaemia. A family source confirmed that Governor Akeredolu died in Lagos. Despite being under the care of State House doctors, his condition necessitated a search for dialysis machines in Lagos last week. He was 67 years old.
Governor Akeredolu had returned to Nigeria in September after a three-month medical leave in Germany. He recently took another leave following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has been acting as Governor.
Upon his return in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, Oyo State, attempting to govern Ondo State from there, which led to public criticism. His wife, Betty Akeredolu, had suspended activities planned for her 70th birthday in July due to his ill health.
SaharaReporters had exclusively reported in January that Akeredolu was undergoing treatment for leukaemia, a cancer of the blood characterized by an increase in white blood cells, which impairs the body’s ability to fight infections. Treatment for leukaemia varies depending on the type and other factors, with symptoms including weakness, fever, and pain in bones or joints.
Editorial:
The passing of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is a solemn reminder of the fragility of life and the relentless nature of illnesses like leukaemia. Governor Akeredolu’s battle with this disease and his dedication to his duties, even in ill health, reflect a commitment to public service that is both admirable and poignant.
His death brings to light the importance of health awareness, particularly regarding severe conditions like leukaemia. It underscores the need for accessible healthcare and advanced medical facilities for every citizen, not just for public figures. The struggle to find necessary medical equipment in Lagos for the Governor highlights a broader issue within our healthcare system.
As we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant, let’s also take this as an opportunity to advocate for better healthcare infrastructure and services in Nigeria. The fight against diseases like leukaemia requires medical expertise and a supportive environment that includes awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment accessibility.
In honouring Governor Akeredolu’s memory, we should ensure that his legacy includes a renewed focus on improving healthcare systems and making life-saving treatments available to all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects blood-forming tissues, hindering the body’s ability to fight infection.
- Ondo State, governed by Rotimi Akeredolu until his passing, is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources, including bitumen deposits.
- Medical leaves for treatment abroad by Nigerian officials highlight the country’s challenges in healthcare infrastructure.
- A deputy governor’s role becomes crucial when the Governor cannot perform duties due to health issues.
- Advances in leukaemia treatment have significantly improved survival rates, emphasizing the importance of medical research and healthcare investment.