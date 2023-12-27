Ondo State Governor Akeredolu Passes Away After Battling Prostate Cancer

The Ondo State Government has officially confirmed the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The announcement, which followed several hours of speculation, was made in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju. Governor Akeredolu passed away in Germany on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.
The statement, titled ‘It Is a Sad Day in Ondo State,’ conveyed the deep sorrow felt by the government and the people of Ondo State. “With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts,” it read.
Governor Akeredolu’s death occurred while he was receiving medical treatment in Germany, succumbing to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer. The statement also mentioned that a letter had been sent to President Bola Tinubu to inform him of the governor’s official death.
The state government and the family thanked President Tinubu for his support during Governor Akeredolu’s illness. The family and the state government will release details regarding the funeral arrangements.
Governor Akeredolu was lauded for his extraordinary leadership and unwavering dedication to the state and its people. He was recognized as a prominent advocate for Ondo State, the Southwest region, and the nation. The statement highlighted his courage, integrity, and the significant impact of his loss. “However, we find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty,” it concluded.
Editorial:
As a community deeply connected to Nigeria’s political and social fabric, we mourn the loss of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. His passing is a loss for Ondo State and the entire nation. Governor Akeredolu’s battle with prostate cancer, a disease that affects many yet remains shrouded in silence, highlights the need for greater awareness and medical research in this area.
Governor Akeredolu’s tenure was marked by his dedication to the development of Ondo State and his advocacy for the broader interests of the Southwest region. His leadership style, characterized by courage and integrity, set a standard for public service. Despite his health challenges, his commitment to his duties is a testament to his resilience and dedication to the people he served.
As we reflect on his life and legacy, it is crucial to recognize such leaders’ impact in shaping our nation’s development trajectory. Governor Akeredolu’s contributions to Ondo State’s growth and role in national discourse have left an indelible mark.
In this time of grief, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, the people of Ondo State, and all touched by his life and work. We are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing and honouring those who dedicate themselves to public service.
Governor Akeredolu’s life and service will continue to inspire future generations. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the people, serving as a beacon of commitment and selfless service in governance and public administration.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, often called the ‘Sunshine State,’ is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources.
- Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among men globally, highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment.
- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, was a respected lawyer and politician known for his significant contributions to Nigeria’s legal profession and governance.
- Ondo State has several tourist attractions, including the Idanre Hills and the Owo Museum of Art, showcasing the state’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.
- The state plays a significant role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, being a major producer of cocoa, palm oil, and rubber, among other crops.