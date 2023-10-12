Osun Pdp Mourns Sudden Demise Of Lg Chairman Oyekanmi

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is engulfed in mourning following the sudden death of Mr Jimoh Oyekanmi, the Caretaker Committee Chairman for Ede North local government.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, revealing that Oyekanmi passed away late on Tuesday, mere hours after departing his office.
State PDP chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi, expressed profound sorrow over the unexpected loss, characterizing Oyekanmi as a robust, indefatigable team member who consistently executed assigned tasks with unwavering dedication.
Bisi, while extending condolences to Oyekanmi’s immediate family, friends, and the Osun State government, declared a three-day mourning period and suspended all party activities in respect of the departed.
He described grappling with the chairman’s death, who was vibrant and full of life until the last moments of the day, as a challenging ordeal for the party.
Bisi affirmed, “Jimoh Oyekanmi was an engine room too vital to lose.”
Editorial
The abrupt passing of Mr. Jimoh Oyekanmi, a pivotal figure within the Osun State chapter of the PDP, casts a sombre shadow over the political landscape of the region.
While we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, it is also imperative to reflect on the transient nature of life and the indelible impact one individual can have within a community and a political entity.
Oyekanmi’s demise is not merely a loss for the PDP but a reminder of the fragility of life amidst the tumultuous arena of politics.
In the realm of politics, where the personal and professional often intertwine, the loss of a colleague reverberates beyond mere occupational vacancy. It is a poignant reminder that behind every political strategy, decision, and campaign, there are individuals whose dedication and toil fuel the political machinery.
As we mourn the loss of Oyekanmi, we must also celebrate his contributions and remember that the spirit of service, dedication, and community, which he embodied, should continue to be the guiding principles within the political sphere.
In the forthcoming days, as the PDP navigates through this period of mourning and reflection, it is crucial to honour Oyekanmi’s legacy by continuing to uphold the values and objectives he championed.
It is through such continuity and unwavering commitment to the collective good that we can truly pay homage to those who have dedicated their lives to public service.
Did You Know?
- Osun State, created in 1991, is located in the South-Western part of Nigeria and predominantly inhabited by Yoruba people.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and is one of Nigeria’s major political parties.
- Ede, located in Osun State, is renowned for its yam cultivation and is one of the largest producers of yam in Nigeria.
- The PDP has been a significant player in Nigeria’s political landscape, having been in power at the federal level for 16 consecutive years (1999-2015).
- Osun State is known for its rich cultural heritage and hosts the famous Osun-Osogbo festival, an annual event dedicated to the goddess of fertility.