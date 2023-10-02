Pioneering Health Professor Umaru Shehu Passes Away at 97

Professor Umaru Shehu, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, has passed away. The Borno Elders Forum confirmed his death in a statement signed by its Secretary, Dr. Bulama Gubio. Prof. Shehu was renowned as Northern Nigeria’s inaugural Professor of Community Health.
Throughout his illustrious career, Prof. Shehu founded the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation and co-established the Borno Elders Forum. He held the title of Professor Emeritus in Community Health at the University of Maiduguri and served as the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science.
Born on December 8, 1930, in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Prof. Shehu’s educational journey spanned several institutions, including the University of Liverpool and the University of London, where he earned a Bachelor of Medicine degree. He also held a fellowship from the Institute of Cancer Research and was the Editor-in-Chief of the British Medical Journal.
Editorial:
The passing of Professor Umaru Shehu marks the end of an era for Nigeria’s academic and health sectors. His contributions to the fields of community health and academia are immeasurable. As Northern Nigeria’s first Professor of Community Health, he paved the way for many and set a standard of excellence.
His dedication to education and health, combined with his leadership roles, showcased a life committed to service and the betterment of society.
It’s essential to remember and celebrate figures like Prof. Shehu, who have significantly impacted their fields. Their legacies serve as a reminder of the potential that lies within Nigeria and the importance of dedication, hard work, and service. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life well-lived, filled with achievements that will continue to inspire future generations.
Did You Know?
- The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was the first full-fledged indigenous and autonomous university in Nigeria.
- Community health focuses on the study and improvement of the health characteristics of communities.
- The Nigerian Academy of Science, where Prof. Shehu served as President, is Nigeria’s foremost independent scientific body.
- The British Medical Journal, where Prof. Shehu was Editor-in-Chief, is one of the world’s oldest general medical journals.
- Maiduguri, Prof. Shehu’s birthplace, is the capital and largest city of Borno State in northeastern Nigeria.