President Tinubu Visits Owo for Akeredolu’s Condolence

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu made a heartfelt visit to Owo, Ondo State, to express his condolences to the family of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the state’s former governor. During his visit, President Tinubu also extended his sympathies to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, marking a significant gesture of respect and mourning.
Upon his arrival at the Akure Airport around 11:35 am, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa warmly received him. The president then proceeded to Owo town by helicopter, arriving at approximately 12:30 pm, accompanied by Aiyedatiwa. They were greeted by State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami and several other prominent political figures.
Following his visit to Owo, President Tinubu planned to meet with Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the revered Afenifere leader, in Akure, further extending his condolences within the state.
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who passed away at the age of 67 on December 26, 2023, in Germany after a lengthy illness, was laid to rest on February 23 in Owo. His passing has drawn significant attention and sympathy from across the nation, underscoring his impact and legacy in Ondo State and beyond.
The recent visit of President Bola Tinubu to Owo, Ondo State, underscores a profound moment of national solidarity and mourning. In times of loss, the presence of national leaders at condolence visits not only offers comfort to the bereaved families but also serves as a powerful symbol of unity and shared grief. It reminds us that, beyond the realms of politics and governance, there lies a deeper connection rooted in humanity and compassion.
As we reflect on the life and contributions of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, it’s imperative to acknowledge the collective mourning that brings together individuals from all walks of life, transcending political affiliations. This act of condolence by President Tinubu not only honors the memory of a distinguished leader but also reinforces the values of empathy and solidarity that are crucial in navigating the complexities of human experiences.
Let this moment serve as a reminder of our shared vulnerabilities and the strength found in collective support. As we move forward, let us carry the legacy of those we’ve lost as a beacon of hope and a call to unity, demonstrating that in times of sorrow, we find our greatest strength in coming together as a nation.
- Owo is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance in Nigeria, being home to one of the oldest kingdoms in the Yoruba land.
- The Afenifere group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, is a prominent socio-political organization in Nigeria, advocating for the rights and welfare of the Yoruba people.
- Helicopter travel, while efficient for bypassing road traffic, requires stringent safety protocols due to its susceptibility to adverse weather conditions.
- The role of a traditional ruler in Nigeria, such as the Olowo of Owo, extends beyond ceremonial duties, encompassing significant influence in community leadership and governance.
- Condolence visits by political leaders are a deeply rooted tradition in Nigerian culture, symbolizing respect, solidarity, and shared mourning within the community.
Ubaso Nwaozuzu is a content creator, digital marketer, and cigar enthusiast who loves DIY, people-watching, fishing, gardening, bodybuilding, cooking, and grilling. Ubaso has been an avid golfer for many years, and you can often find him on the golf course with his buddies. He also enjoys billiards and bowling in his free time and occasionally plays football or boxing to stay in shape. When he's not working or playing sports, he likes to relax by reading books about survival or wine tasting! Email: nwaozuzu@yohaig.ng