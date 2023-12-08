Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, Son of Late Alaafin, Passes Away at 46

Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has tragically passed away. Known affectionately as D-Gov, he died in the early hours of Friday, just a day shy of his 47th birthday. Prince Abdulfatai reportedly succumbed to diabetes at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The late prince, who had been battling illness for some time, was a political aspirant, having vied for the Oyo Federal Constituency seat under the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019. However, he was defeated by his brother, Akeem Adeyemi, popularly known as Skimeh, who secured re-election for a second term.
In addition to his political aspirations, Prince Abdulfatai was appointed by Governor Seyi Makinde as the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board during Makinde’s first term in office.
Further details about his passing will be shared as they become available.
Editorial
The untimely demise of Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, is a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the impact of public figures on our collective consciousness. Prince Abdulfatai, affectionately known as D-Gov, was not just a member of a revered royal family but also a figure of political significance and a dedicated public servant.
His foray into politics, particularly his candidacy for the Oyo Federal Constituency, demonstrated his commitment to public service and his desire to contribute to the development of his community. Although he did not win the election, his participation in the democratic process was a testament to his belief in the power of governance to effect positive change.
His appointment as the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board was another chapter in his life of service, showcasing his dedication to the welfare of others, particularly the retired workers of his state. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the pensions of countless individuals, a responsibility that speaks to his character and his commitment to social responsibility.
The loss of Prince Abdulfatai is not only a personal tragedy for his family but also a loss for the community he served. His contributions to public life and his efforts to improve the lives of those around him will not be forgotten. As we mourn his passing, we are reminded of the importance of public service and the impact one individual can have on their community.
In our remembrance of Prince Abdulfatai, let us also reflect on the importance of health and well-being. His battle with diabetes, a condition that affects millions worldwide, highlights the need for greater awareness and better healthcare. As we pay tribute to his life and legacy, let us also commit to taking care of ourselves and each other, in honor of those we have lost.
Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, demonstrated a keen interest in politics and public service, reflecting his ambition to contribute positively to his community and nation. His political journey, though not extensively long, was marked by a commitment to the ideals of democracy and a desire to bring about change through governance.
Prince Abdulfatai’s most notable foray into politics was his candidacy for the Oyo Federal Constituency seat. In 2019, he contested under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria’s major political parties. This move was a clear indication of his aspiration to be more than just a royal figure; he sought to be a key player in the democratic process and a decision-maker in the governance of his state.
His decision to run for a federal constituency seat was significant. It represented an attempt to bridge the gap between traditional authority and modern governance. By stepping into the political arena, Prince Abdulfatai was aligning himself with a growing trend in Nigeria, where individuals from royal backgrounds participate actively in politics, bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table.
However, Prince Abdulfatai’s political journey was not without its challenges. In the 2019 elections, he faced stiff competition, including from his own brother, Akeem Adeyemi, popularly known as Skimeh, who was the incumbent and eventually won re-election for a second term. This scenario underscored the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of Nigerian politics, where familial ties intersect with political ambitions.
Despite not winning the election, Prince Abdulfatai’s political ambition was a testament to his belief in service and his desire to contribute to the development of his community. His involvement in politics was a reflection of his understanding of the importance of active participation in governance and his commitment to the principles of democracy and public service.
In addition to his political aspirations, Prince Abdulfatai’s appointment as the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board by Governor Seyi Makinde further demonstrated his dedication to public service. This role put him in charge of an essential aspect of public administration, overseeing the welfare of retired workers in the state.
Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi’s political ambition was a significant aspect of his life, showcasing his desire to serve beyond the confines of traditional roles. His foray into politics and subsequent public service role reflected his commitment to contributing to societal development and the betterment of his community. His legacy in this regard serves as an inspiration to many, particularly young Nigerians, highlighting the importance of participating in the democratic process and striving for positive change through public service.
Did You Know?
- The Alaafin of Oyo is one of the most prominent traditional rulers in Nigeria, with a history dating back to the 14th century.
- Oyo State, where Prince Abdulfatai was politically active, is known as the ‘Pace Setter State’ and plays a significant role in Nigeria’s political and cultural landscape.
- Diabetes, the condition that led to Prince Abdulfatai’s untimely death, affects over 422 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
- The University College Hospital in Ibadan, where Prince Abdulfatai passed away, is one of Nigeria’s premier teaching hospitals and a leading medical research center.
- Political participation in Nigeria has seen an increase in younger candidates, reflecting a growing trend of youth engagement in politics across Africa.