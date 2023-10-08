University Mourns Esteemed Former Vice-Chancellor Edoumiekumo

The Niger Delta University (NDU) in Bayelsa is in mourning following the passing of its former Vice-Chancellor and Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo.
A statement released by Registrar Benjamin Joffa conveyed the institution’s grief and highlighted Edoumiekumo’s significant contributions. His demise occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the age of 53, following a brief illness.
The university expressed its condolences to the family and relatives of the late professor, remembering him as an “astute administrator” and “exemplary husband, father, and brother.” Edoumiekumo’s academic and administrative prowess was acknowledged, and the university community was informed that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.
Edoumiekumo’s educational journey spanned several institutions, including the University of Port Harcourt and the University of Nsukka, where he earned degrees in Economics. His leadership at NDU began as Acting Vice Chancellor in May 2017, later becoming the 4th substantive Vice Chancellor in May 2018.
His role as Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities was also noted until his passing.
Editorial
We, as a community, find ourselves enveloped in a sombre mood, reflecting on the life and legacy of Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, a man whose impact on the academic realm was profound and far-reaching.
His sudden departure leaves a void in the educational sector, particularly within the Niger Delta University, where his leadership was not merely administrative but was a beacon of academic excellence and integrity.
The loss of such a pivotal figure prompts us to ponder the fragility of life and the impermanent nature of our worldly achievements. Edoumiekumo, with his extensive academic background and leadership roles, was a pillar in the educational community, guiding not only the NDU but also influencing policies and practices across Nigerian universities.
In light of this, it becomes imperative for those in positions of power within the academic sector to honour his legacy by continuing to uphold and further the standards and principles he championed.
Ensuring that the future generation of academics and administrators are nurtured in a manner that perpetuates a legacy of excellence, integrity, and impactful leadership is paramount.
In our mourning, let us also find inspiration in his journey, acknowledging that the true measure of our impact lies in the positive influence we have on those who come after us.
Thus, we advocate for the establishment of initiatives, scholarships, or programmes in Prof. Edoumiekumo’s name, ensuring that his legacy of academic excellence and astute leadership continues to inspire and guide future generations within and beyond the Niger Delta University.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta University, located in Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, Nigeria, was established in 2000 and has grown to be a significant educational institution in the region.
- Bayelsa State, where NDU is located, is renowned for its rich history and is one of the largest producers of oil and gas in Nigeria.
- The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, which Prof. Edoumiekumo chaired, plays a crucial role in determining the direction and policies of higher education in Nigeria.
- The NDU has a vibrant academic community and offers a wide range of programmes across various disciplines, contributing significantly to the educational development of the Niger Delta region.
- The university has faced various challenges, including issues related to funding and staff remuneration, which have sparked discussions and actions within the academic community and beyond.