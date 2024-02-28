Wigwe Family Announces Funeral Schedule Following Tragic Loss

The family of Herbert Wigwe has disclosed the funeral arrangements for him, his wife, and their son following their untimely demise in a helicopter crash in the United States a few weeks ago. The tragic accident also claimed the life of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, who was aboard the aircraft.
The series of memorial events will commence on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, celebrating the life and legacy of Herbert Wigwe from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The following day, March 5, will honour Chizi Wigwe with a gathering at the same venue starting at 10:00 am, and later at 5:00 pm, service will celebrate Chizoba Wigwe.
A Night of Tributes is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at the Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, beginning at 5:00 pm. This will be followed by a Combined Service of Songs on Thursday, March 7, at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, starting at 10:00 am. The Christian Wake-Keeping will occur on Friday, March 8, at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, at 6:00 pm.
The culmination of the funeral rites will be a Combined Funeral Service on Saturday, March 9, at the RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, at 10:00 am, followed by a Private Interment Ceremony. The Outing Service is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at the RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, at 10:00 am, marking the end of the funeral proceedings.
Editorial
In the wake of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son, along with Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a profound sense of loss envelops the nation. These individuals were not just figures in the business and financial sectors; they were part of a family, a community, and a legacy that transcended their professional achievements. As we reflect on their lives, it’s crucial to recognise the impact of such losses on the immediate families and the wider community.
The detailed funeral arrangements set forth by the Wigwe family serve as a testament to their lives and a call to cherish and celebrate the memories and legacies left behind. It’s a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community support in times of grief. As we come together to mourn, let us also find strength in unity and the shared memories of those we’ve lost.
This tragic event underscores the need for stringent safety measures and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones. Let it also catalyse us to support one another in times of loss, building a stronger, more compassionate community that can withstand the trials of such profound sorrow.
Did You Know?
- Helicopter accidents have a lower occurrence rate than other forms of transportation, but their impact can be devastating due to the challenging conditions under which they often operate.
- The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc plays a pivotal role in the Nigerian economy, facilitating the exchange of capital and supporting economic growth.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling metropolis, is home to the Eko Hotel and Suites, a landmark that frequently hosts significant events and gatherings, reflecting the city’s status as a cultural and economic hub.
- The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is one of Nigeria’s largest and most influential Pentecostal churches, strongly emphasising community support and charitable works.
- The “Service of Songs” concept is a traditional Nigerian funeral event that involves singing hymns and choruses in honour of the deceased, reflecting the country’s rich cultural heritage in mourning and celebrating life.