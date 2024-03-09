Wigwe Family Laid to Rest in Rivers

In a sad event that drew notable figures across the nation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Holdings, his wife, Doreen Chizoba, and their first son, Chizzy, were interred in a private tomb. The burial took place within the confines of Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, marking a poignant moment of farewell to the distinguished family. The funeral procession, moving from the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, culminated at the family’s mausoleum at approximately 2:45 pm on Saturday.
The tragic demise of the Wigwes in a helicopter crash in California, near the Nevada border in the United States, has cast a shadow of mourning over not just their immediate community but also the nation at large. The crash also claimed the life of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, underscoring the magnitude of the loss.
The funeral service was graced by a plethora of dignitaries, including Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, and Aliko Dangote, among others, reflecting the high regard in which Wigwe and his family were held. Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State pledged ongoing support for Wigwe University, highlighting its importance to the community and the legacy of its founder.
Editorial:
The burial of Dr. Herbert Wigwe and his family in Rivers State transcends the personal grief of their kin and friends; it marks a collective moment of reflection for our nation. Wigwe’s untimely departure, alongside his loved ones, underlines the fragility of life and the profound impact one individual can have on both the micro and macrocosms of society.
In this time of sorrow, we are reminded of the need to cherish and support the institutions that aim to uplift and educate our communities. Wigwe University, a beacon of learning and a part of Dr. Wigwe’s enduring legacy, stands as a testament to his belief in the transformative power of education. As we mourn their loss, let us also commit to nurturing such institutions that aim to sow seeds of knowledge and empowerment for future generations.
Their lives, though cut tragically short, serve as a clarion call to all of us to live purposefully and contribute meaningfully to the fabric of our society. In honouring their memory, we must continue their work, striving towards a nation enriched by education, strengthened by the community, and guided by the principles of integrity and service.
Did You Know?
- Dr Herbert Wigwe was a notable figure in Nigeria’s banking sector and was renowned for his leadership role as CEO of Access Holdings.
- The Wigwe family’s burial site, within Wigwe University’s grounds, highlights Dr. Wigwe’s commitment to education and community development.
- The legacy of individuals like Dr Wigwe underscores the significant impact private citizens can have on national development through philanthropy and education initiatives.