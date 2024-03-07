Wigwe’s Remarkable Support for Sanusi’s Family Post-Dethronement

Mohammed Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano State, emotionally shared how Dr Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank Plc, extended his support to Sanusi and his family following his dethronement. This heartfelt recount was part of a tribute night held in Lagos to honour Wigwe’s memory. Sanusi moved to tears, narrating how Wigwe provided immediate assistance by arranging a plane from Kano to Lagos for Sanusi’s family on the day his dethronement was announced. This gesture included accommodations and essential services for the family for several months, showcasing Wigwe’s profound kindness and generosity.
Sanusi highlighted the extensive support he received from Wigwe and Aig-Imoukhuede, leading some to believe Sanusi owned Access Bank, with the two acting as his proxies. He lived in Lagos for four years, with Wigwe providing his family’s residence, reflecting a bond beyond financial transactions, deeply rooted in genuine human connection and selflessness.
Reflecting on his relationship with Wigwe, Sanusi disclosed that he had entrusted his life savings to Wigwe for his children’s education, underlining his absolute trust in Wigwe’s character and integrity. Sanusi’s tribute also touched on a poignant moment just before Wigwe’s tragic passing, where Sanusi defended him against offensive remarks, unknowingly sending one of the last messages Wigwe would read.
Vice President Kashim Shettima also paid homage to Wigwe, describing him as a preeminent figure whose life’s work significantly impacted many. Shettima’s speech painted Wigwe as a blooming flower in the garden of life, whose legacy of excellence and philanthropy would continue to inspire future generations. This collective mourning and recognition highlighted the indelible mark Wigwe left on the hearts of those who knew him, affirming his lasting legacy in both personal and professional spheres.
Editorial:
In the wake of Dr Herbert Wigwe’s untimely departure, the tributes and accounts of his extraordinary acts of kindness, notably towards Mohammed Sanusi and his family, bring to light a rare breed of leadership marked by empathy, generosity, and unwavering support. The recount by Sanusi, marred by the raw emotion of loss and gratitude, underscores the profound impact Wigwe had not only as a banking magnate but as a pillar of support in times of personal crisis.
Our collective reflection on this narrative transcends the boundaries of corporate achievements, touching the very essence of human compassion and solidarity. In an era where professional relations often remain confined within transactional dynamics, Wigwe’s actions remind us of the indomitable spirit of humanity that can flourish even in the corporate world. His readiness to extend help without hesitation or expectation of reciprocation is a testament to his character and the depth of his relationships.
We argue that authentic leadership embodies the qualities Wigwe demonstrated: an unparalleled commitment to others’ well-being, a propensity to act with kindness, and the foresight to nurture relationships beyond the confines of professional necessity. His legacy, therefore, is not only in the monumental successes he achieved in the banking sector but in the hearts he touched and the lives he transformed through his acts of kindness.
In echoing the sentiment that initiated our discourse, we reaffirm that Herbert Wigwe’s contributions to the world were multifaceted, blending professional excellence with a profound humanity that inspired all. His legacy invites us to reassess our values and aspirations, urging us to integrate compassion, integrity, and community support into our personal and professional lives. In honouring Wigwe, we celebrate not just a leader but a beacon of humanity whose work inspires a path of generosity and empathy for others to follow.
Did You Know?
- The Emirate of Kano, one of Nigeria’s oldest and most influential Muslim states, has a rich history dating back over a thousand years. Sanusi was the 14th Emir before his dethronement.
- Access Bank Plc, where Herbert Wigwe served as CEO, is one of Nigeria’s top five banks by assets, with a significant presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Asia.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, where Sanusi relocated after his dethronement, is known for its vibrant economy and diverse culture and as a hub for expatriates and returnees.
- Sanusi mentions the concept of trust for children’s education, highlighting the importance of legacy planning and education in Nigerian culture and underlining the value placed on ensuring the next generation’s success.
- Helicopter travel, while convenient for executives in Nigeria due to traffic and infrastructure challenges, has seen notable figures involved in accidents, underscoring the risks associated with such travel modes.