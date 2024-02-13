Access Holdings Appoints Bolaji Agbede as Interim CEO

Access Holdings Plc disclosed on Monday the elevation of Ms Bolaji Agbede to the position of Acting Group Chief Executive Officer following the tragic loss of Dr Herbert Wigwe. Wigwe’s untimely demise occurred in a helicopter accident, claiming the lives of himself, his family, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a notable figure at the Nigeria Exchange Group, last Friday.
In a statement dated February 12, 2024, the company’s board shared that Agbede’s appointment awaits the Central Bank of Nigeria’s endorsement. This decision comes in the wake of the company’s earlier announcement on February 11, 2024, regarding the unfortunate passing of Wigwe on February 9, 2024.
Agbede embarked on her journey with Access Bank in 2003 as an Assistant General and brings nearly three decades of banking and business consultancy expertise. Her tenure at the bank saw her in various capacities, notably as the Head of Group Human Resources from 2010 to 2022, before assuming the role of the company’s inaugural Executive Director of Business Support in 2022, a position she maintained until her recent appointment.
Holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University, UK, in 2002, Agbede is also affiliated with the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.
Editorial:
The recent appointment of Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history. It’s a testament to the resilience and forward-thinking approach of the organisation in the face of adversity. The untimely departure of Dr. Herbert Wigwe in a tragic accident has undoubtedly left a void within the company and the broader financial community. However, the swift action taken by the board in naming Agbede as the acting CEO underscores a commitment to stability and continuity.
Agbede’s extensive experience within Access Bank and diverse roles over the years equip her with a unique perspective and the necessary skills to steer the company through this transitional period. Her nearly three decades of service in the banking sector and her educational background position her as a formidable leader, capable of navigating the complexities of the financial world.
This transition is not just about filling a leadership gap; it’s about honouring Wigwe’s legacy by ensuring the company remains on a path of growth and innovation. Agbede’s leadership comes at a crucial time when the banking industry faces numerous challenges and opportunities. Industry observers and stakeholders alike will closely watch her role in shaping the future of Access Holdings.
As we reflect on this new chapter for Access Holdings, it’s clear that the company’s resilience and strategic planning are critical to its continued success. Agbede’s appointment is a bold step forward, signalling a new era of leadership and innovation. It’s a reminder that there lies opportunity for growth and renewal in times of change.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria plays a crucial role in approving top executive appointments in the banking sector, ensuring stability and compliance within the industry.
- The University of Lagos, where Bolaji Agbede obtained her Bachelor’s Degree, is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, renowned for its contributions to academia and industry.
- Cranfield University in the UK, where Agbede completed her MBA, is globally recognised for its leadership in business education and research.
- The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria is a leading professional body in Nigeria dedicated to advancing human resource management and development.
- The tragic event that led to the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe and others highlights the importance of aviation safety and the impact of such incidents on the corporate world.