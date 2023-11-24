Access Holdings Mourns the Loss of Board Chairman Osunkoya

Access Holdings Plc has announced the passing of its Chairman, Bababode Osunkoya. The company’s Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday night, November 23, 2023. Osunkoya died on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, following a brief illness.
The statement detailed that Osunkoya’s death leaves the company with a nine-member board, including six non-executive directors (two independent) and three executive directors, along with the group’s chief executive officer. The board will announce a successor in due course.
During his tenure, Osunkoya oversaw significant financial success for the bank, with key performance indicators showing positive growth. His career spanned various roles, including positions at Richardson Oil & Gas Limited, Haggai Mortgage Bank Limited, Freedom Foundation (Nigeria), and Guiding Light Assembly. He was also an Associate Member at the Institute of Directors and a Senior Partner at Abax-Oosa Professionals.
Osunkoya, a University of Lagos accounting graduate, was one of Nigeria’s first Certified Forensic Auditors of the Chartered Institute of Accountants. He was a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bababode Osunkoya, whose passing marks a significant loss for Access Holdings Plc and the Nigerian financial sector. Osunkoya’s leadership and expertise played a pivotal role in steering the company towards prosperity and growth.
His diverse experience and contributions to various sectors underscore the importance of versatile leadership in today’s dynamic business environment. As the financial sector continues to evolve, the legacy of leaders like Osunkoya serves as a reminder of the impact that dedicated and skilled professionals can have on an organization.
While the loss of Bababode Osunkoya is deeply felt, his contributions to Access Holdings and the broader financial community will continue to inspire future generations of leaders. The company must uphold its legacy by continuing to strive for excellence and innovation in the financial sector.
