Agribusiness Owner Accuses Oyo State Governor of Imposing High Taxes

Article Summary
- Ms Omolara Svensson, an agribusiness owner in Oyo State, accuses the state government of imposing heavy taxes on the sector, risking the survival of such businesses and discouraging young Nigerians from entering the field.
- Svensson urges for better dialogue with the government and establishing a committee to address these concerns constructively.
- In response, Governor Seyi Makinde’s representative, Special Adviser on Youth and Sports Kazeem Bolarinwa, assures that the administration is working to curtail multiple taxations and will investigate the issue.
News Story
Ms Omolara Svensson, an agribusiness owner in Oyo State, Nigeria, has accused the state government of imposing hefty taxes on owners of agribusinesses. Svensson voiced her concerns during the second edition of the OOK Farms symposium at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture in Ibadan.
She warned that the state’s tax policies put such businesses’ survival at risk and may discourage young Nigerians from venturing into the sector.
Svensson argued that the agribusiness sector significantly contributes to job creation and deserves more government support and understanding. She proposed the formation of a committee for effective communication with the government and urged them to consider the real stakeholders in the agribusiness sector, not political agriculturists or agripreneurs.
The Group Managing Director of O.O.K. group further emphasized the need to support farmers, particularly youths and women. According to her, effective policy implementation would foster value addition, agro-processing, and development in the agricultural industry.
Responding to these allegations, Governor Seyi Makinde’s representative, Kazeem Bolarinwa, stated that the government was committed to curtailing multiple taxations and would investigate the issue. He also affirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting and nurturing young talents in agriculture.
Bolarinwa asserted the importance of agribusiness in economic growth, job creation, and food security. He also highlighted the need for collaborations between government bodies to promote agribusiness and harness the agricultural potential of states like Oyo.
Editorial
High Taxes in Oyo State: A Stumbling Block for Agribusinesses?
The recent allegation by Ms Omolara Svensson, an agribusiness owner in Oyo State, brings to light a crucial issue hindering the growth of agribusinesses in the region – heavy taxation. Svensson’s concern paints a concerning picture for the future of this sector in Oyo State, as such high taxes could discourage young Nigerians from entering the industry.
In a country where agriculture is pivotal in food security, job creation, and economic development, the government should encourage and support entrepreneurs rather than impose heavy taxes.
Svensson’s call for establishing a committee for more effective communication between agribusiness owners and the government is crucial to understanding these businesses’ challenges and identifying potential solutions.
The Oyo State government’s assurance to investigate the issue is commendable, and their commitment to nurturing young talent in agriculture is critical. However, it remains to be seen how these promises will be implemented.
As the nation strives for agricultural self-sufficiency, the concerns of agribusiness owners must be heard and addressed effectively.
Did You Know?
- Agribusiness involves all the activities necessary to get agricultural products from the farm to the consumer, including production, processing, and distribution.
- Agriculture is a significant sector in Nigeria, contributing around 21.91% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (G.D.P.) in 2020.
- The government of Nigeria has implemented several policies to improve the agricultural sector and boost food production, including the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) and the National Agricultural Seeds Council Act.