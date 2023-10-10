Airlines Seek Government Approval for Jet Fuel Importation and Forex Access

Domestic airlines, represented by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have appealed to the Federal Government, seeking permission to import and distribute aviation fuel, known as JetA1.
During a courtesy visit to the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja, the AON also requested a dedicated support line for accessing foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Abdulmunaf Yunusa, President of AON, expressed the necessity of discussing sector challenges and potential solutions with the minister, while also extending congratulations on his recent appointment.
The Chief Executive Officer of Top Brass Aviation, Capt. Roland Iyayi emphasised the critical need for a consistent supply of aviation fuel in the sector.
He stated, “There is an urgent need to facilitate the liberalisation, procurement and distribution of JetA1 nationwide and allow AON to procure requisite licence for product importation and distribution.”
Iyayi also highlighted the persistent challenge of obtaining forex for operators. Keyamo acknowledged the ongoing forex issue and assured the operators that the ministry would engage with the CBN to explore possibilities of providing forex at a single-digit interest rate.
Editorial
The plea from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) for the ability to import and distribute aviation fuel, coupled with a dedicated foreign exchange support line, brings to light the multifaceted challenges that domestic airlines in Nigeria grapple with.
We believe that the aviation sector, being pivotal to national development and international connectivity, warrants meticulous attention and strategic interventions from the government.
The request for the importation and distribution of JetA1 is not only a matter of ensuring smooth operations of the airlines but is also crucial for maintaining the stability and reliability of flight schedules, which directly impact the nation’s economy and international reputation.
The government must, therefore, consider this plea with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, ensuring that policies and interventions are not only formulated but also implemented in a timely and effective manner.
We advocate for a comprehensive approach that addresses not only the immediate challenges presented by the AON but also delves into the root causes of these issues, ensuring that the solutions offered are sustainable and impactful in the long term.
The government must navigate these turbulent skies with precision and foresight, ensuring that the aviation sector is adequately fuelled and supported to soar to greater heights.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and has one of the largest economies on the continent, making its aviation sector crucial for both domestic and international connectivity.
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos is one of the busiest airports in Africa.
- The Nigerian aviation sector contributes about $1.7 billion to the nation’s GDP.
- Nigeria has over 20 airports, which include international, domestic, and airstrips.
- The first aeroplane landed in Nigeria in 1925, in Kano, marking the beginning of aviation in the country.