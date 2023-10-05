Ajaokuta Set to Become a Free Trade Zone

The Minister for Steel Development, Shuaib Abubakar-Audu, announced on Thursday that Ajaokuta town and its surroundings are slated to be designated as a Free Trade Zone. A proposal regarding this has been forwarded to President Bola Tinubu, awaiting approval.
The minister articulated that this move is a strategic effort to attract foreign investors who have demonstrated interest in Nigeria’s steel industry.
During his inaugural visit to the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, Abubarkar-Audu, accompanied by investors from America, Germany, Russia, and China, expressed that the visit aimed to showcase the vast potential of Nigeria’s steel resources.
He emphasized that if managed correctly, the Ajaokuta Steel Company could generate over 500,000 jobs, significantly contributing to alleviating poverty in Nigeria. The investors plan to conduct an advanced technical audit of the steel complex and its facilities to determine additional requirements.
Abubakar-Audu affirmed:
“We have the Russians, Americans, Arabs, and Chinese who are showing interest. They have come to show their desire to carry out an advanced technical audit to see what needs to be completed.”
The findings from this visit will be forwarded to the President for approval.
Editorial
The prospective designation of Ajaokuta and its environs as a Free Trade Zone marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey towards economic diversification and industrialisation.
The steel industry, particularly the Ajaokuta Steel Company, has long been a subject of national discourse, embodying both the potential and the challenges inherent in our industrial sector. We believe that the revitalisation of this steel giant is not merely an economic activity but a symbolic act that could signify a renaissance in our industrial sector.
The involvement of international investors from countries like Russia, America, China, and Germany underscores the global relevance and potential of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.
We opine that while foreign investment is crucial, it is equally vital to ensure that the interests and participation of local stakeholders are not eclipsed. The government, while navigating through the corridors of foreign investments and partnerships, must ensure that the nation’s interests are safeguarded, and sustainable development is prioritised.
Did You Know?
- Ajaokuta Steel Company, located in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, is perceived as the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation and was built to produce iron and liquid steel from mines at Itakpe, also in Kogi State.
- The construction of the Ajaokuta Steel Company began in 1979, and it spans about 24,000 hectares of land.
- Despite the vast investments and potential, the Ajaokuta Steel Company has not produced steel since its inception.
- The steel industry is considered crucial for the industrialisation of any nation, and it is often seen as the backbone of economic development.
- The concept of Free Trade Zones (FTZs) is employed by countries to boost economic activities by attracting foreign investment, generating employment, and facilitating the transfer of skills and technology.