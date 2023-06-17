Apapa Port Makes History with Berthing of Largest Container Vessel

The Lagos Port Complex (LPC) in Apapa has made a significant stride by berthing a 300m LOA vessel, the largest in its history.
This achievement is a testament to the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) commitment to investing in port infrastructure and equipment to enhance operational efficiency.
The vessel, named Kota Canik, meaning “beautiful point”, is designed to carry up to 6600 TEUs. This milestone signals the potential to be achieved with improved infrastructure and equipment upgrades.
The Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, Charles Bamidele Okaga, assured that the port is prepared to continuously improve the quality of service that made this milestone possible.
Editorial
Birthing the largest container vessel at the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s maritime sector. While critics may argue that such developments are merely symbolic, the potential economic implications cannot be overlooked.
Investments in port infrastructure and equipment upgrades can significantly boost the country’s trade capacity and economic growth.
We must continue to foster these developments while ensuring that the Nigerian economy and its people feel the benefits.
