Banking Sector Poised for 15.75% Growth in 2024, Analysts Predict

The Nigerian banking sector, having experienced a robust performance in 2023, driven by naira devaluation and rising interest rates, is poised for continued growth in the financial year 2024. This forecast comes from a finance and investment analyst at Vetiva Capital Management Limited, as detailed in the “FY’24 SSA Banking Outlook” report released on Friday.
The report highlights that banks could earn a 15.75% yield on their assets, a significant increase from the previous 11.75%. This improvement is attributed to the Strategic Special Drawing Rights (SDF) window, which allows for a higher asset yield. A notable 40% growth in customer deposits across the covered banks was primarily due to the translation of the foreign-currency segment of these deposits.
Vetiva’s analysis also pointed out a critical shift in deposit composition, leading to an average rise in the cost of funds by 73 basis points year-to-date to 3.3%, excluding FCMB. The report shed light on the impact of Naira devaluation, with most banks experiencing substantial foreign exchange revaluation gains. This was due to favourable net positions in foreign currency-denominated assets and the devaluation-induced expansion of their balance sheets.
The report also emphasized the significant role of elevated interest rates in supporting interest income growth. This translated to an average 95% year-on-year increase in gross earnings and a remarkable 162% year-on-year growth in net profit as of 9M’23. The dual impact of higher asset yields across loans, advances, and Fixed Income securities, coupled with a rise in the cost of funds, was underscored.
Despite these challenges, the overall performance of banks on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has been impressive, buoyed by proactive policies implemented by the new administration. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Vetiva’s outlook suggests that strategic core banking initiatives will be critical drivers in the anticipated 15.75% growth, setting the stage for a banking boom in 2024.
Editorial
As we look towards the financial year 2024, the Nigerian banking sector stands on the cusp of a significant growth phase, as Vetiva Capital Management Limited predicted. This anticipated surge in growth, estimated at 15.75%, is not just a number; it represents the culmination of strategic initiatives and adaptive responses to the dynamic economic environment.
The banking sector’s resilience in the face of naira devaluation and soaring interest rates in 2023 is commendable. It reflects a robust financial ecosystem capable of turning challenges into opportunities. The substantial growth in customer deposits, particularly in the foreign-currency segment, is a testament to the confidence investors and customers place in our banking system.
However, this growth is not without its challenges. The shift in deposit composition and the resultant rise in the cost of funds highlights the need for banks to continuously innovate and adapt their strategies. The impressive performance of banks on the NGX, driven by proactive policies, is a clear indicator that strategic planning and execution are crucial to sustaining growth in this sector.
As we move forward, banks must focus on core banking initiatives that align with the evolving needs of their customers and the broader economy. These initiatives should enhance operational efficiency, foster financial inclusion, and leverage technology to stay competitive.
We believe that with the right mix of policies, innovation, and customer-centric approaches, the Nigerian banking sector can achieve and even surpass the projected growth. This will benefit the banks and contribute significantly to the country’s overall economic development.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian banking industry has undergone significant transformations since the early 2000s, including consolidations and mergers to strengthen the sector.
- Strategic Special Drawing Rights (SDF) are a tool central banks use to manage liquidity and stabilize the banking sector.
- The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) is the primary securities exchange in Nigeria, offering a platform for trading shares of listed companies.
- Financial inclusion in Nigeria has steadily increased, with efforts to bring more of the population into the formal banking system.
- Vetiva Capital Management Limited is a prominent Nigerian financial services company providing investment banking solutions.