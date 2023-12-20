BRIPAN Refutes Liquidation Claims, Welcomes 72 New Members

Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu, the newly appointed President of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), has firmly denied any intentions of the association to liquidate businesses. He emphasized that BRIPAN only considers liquidation as a last resort. This clarification came during the association’s Annual General Meeting in Victoria Island, Lagos, where Ihekweazu took over the leadership following an executive committee transition led by Ayodele Akintunde. The event also marked the induction of 72 new members, expanding BRIPAN’s membership to 1330.
BRIPAN, representing professionals in business recovery and insolvency, is committed to promoting best practices amidst Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape. Ihekweazu highlighted the association’s focus on training professionals, credit institutions, and regulators rather than intervening directly in company operations. He stressed the importance of exploring all avenues for business recovery and insolvency management before considering liquidation, reflecting BRIPAN’s dedication to fostering sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.
Ihekweazu, in his new role, assured the association of the new executive committee’s commitment to elevating BRIPAN’s impact. He acknowledged the solid foundations laid by previous leaders and emphasized the collective effort required to sustain these achievements. Ayodele Akintunde, the immediate past President, encouraged the new committee to continue raising awareness about the significance of business rescue and insolvency practitioners in supporting businesses, especially in the current economic climate marked by foreign exchange risks, high inflation, and reduced purchasing power.
Editorial:
We stand at a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic journey, where the role of organizations like the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) becomes increasingly crucial. The recent denial by BRIPAN’s new President, Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu, regarding the association’s intent to liquidate businesses sheds light on a misunderstood aspect of their work. It’s a reminder that the primary goal of such associations is not to dismantle but to rebuild and rejuvenate.
In an economy facing numerous challenges, the role of BRIPAN is akin to that of a physician for the corporate world. Businesses, like individuals, can face periods of ill health. In these times, the expertise and guidance of insolvency practitioners become invaluable. They are the ones who diagnose the problems and prescribe solutions, often saving businesses from the brink of collapse. This approach is not just about saving individual businesses; it’s about contributing to the economy’s overall health.
The induction of 72 new members into BRIPAN is a positive sign. It indicates a growing pool of professionals dedicated to the complex task of business recovery. This expansion is not just a number; it represents strengthening the support system available to distressed Nigerian businesses.
As we look forward, the challenge for BRIPAN and its new leadership is to continue demystifying its role and purpose. They must strive to be seen not as harbingers of business demise but as agents of recovery and growth. The path ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but with a collective effort and a clear understanding of its mission, BRIPAN can play a pivotal role in steering Nigeria’s business landscape towards stability and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks among the top economies in Africa, with a diverse range of industries contributing to its GDP.
- The concept of business insolvency and recovery is relatively new in Nigeria but has gained more attention recently.
- Victoria Island in Lagos, where BRIPAN held its AGM, is Nigeria’s major commercial and financial centre.
- The Nigerian economy has been impacted by global economic trends, including fluctuations in oil prices, which significantly affect its revenue.
- Global business recovery and insolvency practitioners are crucial in saving businesses and jobs and contributing to economic stability.