Bua Group Confirms Cement Price Fixed At N3500 From January

Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has confirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining the cement price at N3,500 per bag starting January 2024. This announcement was made following Rabiu’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, where he spoke with State House Correspondents.
Rabiu assured that despite various challenges, BUA Group aims to ensure the product’s accessibility and affordability. He explained that the price, set at N3,500 per bag excluding VAT, may vary based on the delivery region due to the factories’ locations in Edo and Sokoto states. The delivery cost to distant locations like Lagos, Adamawa, or Maiduguri would affect the final price to the customer.
The BUA chief also mentioned the upcoming inauguration of the cement company’s site in Sokoto in January 2024. This expansion is expected to significantly increase the market reach across Nigeria, with a combined annual production volume of about six million tonnes. Rabiu acknowledged some operational challenges but expressed confidence in addressing them effectively.
In addition to business discussions, Rabiu’s visit to the President was to extend holiday greetings for Christmas and the New Year. During their meeting, he remarked positively on the President’s relaxed and spirited demeanour.
Editorial:
The commitment by BUA Group to fix the price of cement at N3,500 per bag is a significant move in the Nigerian construction industry. In a time when economic fluctuations are common, such stability in pricing is not just a business decision; it’s a gesture of responsibility towards the Nigerian people.
This decision by BUA Group underlines the importance of corporate responsibility in national development. By ensuring the affordability and accessibility of cement, a crucial building material, BUA is contributing to the nation’s infrastructural development. It’s a step that supports not only the construction industry but also the dreams of many Nigerians to own a home or start a construction project.
However, the varying prices based on geographical location highlight a broader issue in Nigeria: the challenge of logistics and distribution in a vast country. This situation calls for innovative solutions in transportation and logistics to ensure equitable access to essential goods across all regions.
As we applaud BUA Group’s initiative, let’s encourage other corporations to adopt similar strategies aligning business success with the nation’s welfare. Such synergy between the private sector and public interest is crucial for sustainable economic growth and national development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest cement producers in Africa, with a rapidly growing construction industry.
- BUA Group, founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu in 1988, is a significant conglomerate involved in various sectors, including cement, sugar, real estate, and steel.
- Cement is a vital component in construction, playing a crucial role in infrastructure development, which is a key driver of economic growth in Nigeria.
- The introduction of VAT (Value Added Tax) in Nigeria has been a significant factor in the pricing of goods and services, including building materials like cement.
- The Nigerian construction industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by urbanization and the need for infrastructure development.