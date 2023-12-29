CAC Postpones Penalty Deadline for Annual Returns to April 2024

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced an extension of the deadline for companies to file their annual returns without incurring penalties. Initially set for January 1, 2024, the new deadline is now April 1, 2024, providing companies with an additional four months to comply.
This decision comes after the CAC indicated its intention to remove 94,581 companies from its register for failing to file their annual returns by July 2023. However, by November, the number of defaulting companies had decreased to 91,843.
The extension is attributed to technical issues encountered on the CAC’s Company Registration Portal (CRP) and in response to appeals from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector. The CAC’s statement, issued on Thursday, December 28, emphasized the importance of this extension for companies to update their annual returns.
The CAC also noted that this extension does not affect the striking-off proceedings initiated before the publication of the notice on November 2, 2023. The Commission warned that it would proceed against directors and officers of struck-off companies for the recovery of undischarged penalties.
Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships, Limited Partnerships, Business Names, and Incorporated Trustees registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act are encouraged to utilize this extension period to file annual returns with the Commission.
Editorial
The Corporate Affairs Commission’s decision to extend the deadline for filing annual returns is a pragmatic response to the challenges businesses face, particularly in the MSME sector. This extension reflects an understanding of the technical difficulties companies encounter and a willingness to accommodate the business community’s needs.
The CAC’s move is a balancing act between regulatory enforcement and business support. Regulatory bodies must enforce compliance with laws and regulations. However, it is equally important to provide reasonable accommodations when circumstances warrant, as in the case of technical issues with the CRP.
This extension should allow businesses to regularize their status with the CAC. Companies must understand the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements, including the timely filing of annual returns. Such compliance ensures legal conformity and enhances the credibility and reputation of businesses.
Companies should take proactive steps to fulfil their obligations as the deadline approaches. The CAC’s warning about proceeding against directors and officers of non-compliant companies underscores the seriousness of these requirements.
Looking ahead, the CAC and other regulatory bodies should continue to seek ways to streamline processes and address technical challenges to facilitate easier compliance by businesses. Such efforts will contribute to a more conducive business environment and support the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
Did You Know?
- The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is the statutory body responsible for registering and regulating businesses in Nigeria.
- Annual returns are mandatory filings that provide updated information about a company’s operations and management, ensuring transparency and accountability.
- The Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) is Nigeria’s primary legislation governing business operations.
- The MSME sector significantly contributes to Nigeria’s economy, providing employment and fostering economic growth.
- Compliance with regulatory requirements is crucial for businesses to maintain legal status and avoid penalties or legal consequences.