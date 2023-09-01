CBN, NDPC to Review Controversial Banking Regulations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) are forming a joint committee.
This move aims to review regulations requiring financial institutions to collect extensive customer data, including social media handles.
Dr Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of the NDPC, revealed this during a Data Privacy and Protection workshop in Abuja.
Earlier this year, the CBN mandated banks to collect customers’ social media handles, email addresses, and other personal information.
This was part of the CBN’s new customer due diligence regulations to deepen identification processes in the banking system.
However, the NDPC opposed this move, describing it as unnecessary.
Olatunji stated that the committee would find the best way to resolve the issue. He also mentioned that the country needs over 500,000 certified Data Protection Officers due to a skills gap.
Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, affirmed the government’s data privacy and protection commitment.
Editorial
Balancing Customer Identification with Data Privacy: A Regulatory Conundrum
The joint committee formed by the CBN and NDPC to review customer data collection regulations is a step in the right direction.
While the need for robust customer identification in the banking sector is undeniable, the extent of data collection mandated by the CBN raises privacy concerns.
The NDPC’s opposition to the regulation highlights the tension between ensuring financial security and protecting individual privacy.
The government must strike a delicate balance to maintain public trust while ensuring the financial system’s integrity.
In a digital age where data breaches are increasingly common, the government’s data collection and protection approach must be comprehensive and cautious.
Regulatory bodies must collaborate effectively to create policies that serve the best interests of both the financial sector and the general public.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and is responsible for monetary stability.
- Data privacy laws vary significantly across countries, with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) being one of the most stringent.
- The NDPC was established to enforce data protection laws and ensure the privacy and security of personal data in Nigeria.
- Financial institutions globally increasingly use biometric data for customer identification, adding another complexity to data privacy issues.
- The concept of ‘data minimisation’ in data protection laws advocates for collecting only the data that is strictly necessary for a specific purpose.