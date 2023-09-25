Cement Prices Projected to Soar as Nigeria Embraces Concrete Roads

The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria has raised concerns over the federal government’s ongoing plans to adopt concrete roads. They predict this will escalate the cement price from N5,000 to N9,000 per bag.
The association has urged the administration to address the recurring cement price hike by promoting broader participation in the cement industry. They believe cement should not cost Nigerians more than N5,600 per bag.
In a joint statement by the National Chairman, Prince David Iweta, and National Secretary Chief Reagan Ufomba, they acknowledged the Minister of Works’ stance on cement roads. However, they warned of severe repercussions if the supply chain isn’t adequately addressed.
They suggest a road design that incorporates both cement technology and asphalt pavement. This would allow a smooth transition, enabling contractors to invest in necessary equipment and retooling.
The association’s research indicates that cement prices can reach as high as N6,000 per bag during the rainy season. They anticipate exceeding N9,000 in the dry season, especially with the government’s current focus on cement technology.
They have called for a harmonised policy approach, urging the government to conclude the backward integration policy initiated during the late Yar’adua administration.
Editorial:
Balancing Infrastructure Development with Economic Realities
While commendable for long-term durability, the federal government’s move towards concrete roads brings the delicate balance between infrastructure development and economic realities to the forefront.
The projected surge in cement prices, as highlighted by the Cement Producers Association of Nigeria, is a cause for concern.
It underscores the intricate relationship between policy decisions and market dynamics.
For the average Nigerian, the potential hike in cement prices translates to increased construction costs and, by extension, housing expenses. While the government’s intent to improve road durability is laudable, it’s essential to consider the broader economic implications.
The cement industry’s call for a more inclusive approach, promoting broader participation, is a step in the right direction.
The government must strike a balance. Infrastructure development should not come at the expense of economic stability. The middle ground might be a phased approach incorporating cement and asphalt technologies.
This would ensure road durability while mitigating the immediate economic impact on Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The global cement industry produces about 2.8 billion tonnes of cement annually.
- Concrete roads have a longer lifespan than asphalt roads, often lasting twice as long.
- Nigeria is the largest cement producer in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The history of cement dates back to ancient Roman times when a type of cement known as Pozzolana was used.
- The production of one tonne of cement releases approximately one tonne of CO2 into the atmosphere.