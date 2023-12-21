C&I Leasing’s N5 Billion CP Issue Doubles Subscription on FMDQ Exchange

C&I Leasing Plc, a leading Nigerian leasing and business services conglomerate, has successfully concluded its third Commercial Paper (CP) series, marking another milestone in its journey in the country’s financial markets. The latest N5 billion issuance remarkably achieved a 100% oversubscription, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company.
Group Managing Director Lenin Ugoji attributed this success to the company’s enhanced operational efficiency. He noted that despite challenging economic conditions, the company managed a significant 9% increase in Headline revenues, bolstered by improved business transparency and substantial foreign exchange gains.
This third series, part of C&I Leasing’s N50 billion CP program registered in 2022, was secured at an attractive rate of 17.05% per annum for a 270-day tenure. This achievement demonstrates the company’s solid financial standing and its capacity to attract favourable financing terms.
Following the successful completion and full repayment of the first and second series, launched in September and December 2022, this latest series further consolidates C&I Leasing’s reputation. The company, renowned as Nigeria’s premier leasing firm, has a diverse portfolio, including fleet management, personnel outsourcing, and marine offshore support services. With over $120 million in assets under wet lease operations and associated personnel services, C&I Leasing has established a significant footprint in the sector.
C&I Leasing’s operations span Nigeria, with a subsidiary in Ghana and the UAE, making it a key player with global connections in the West African market. The company’s commitment to innovation, financial robustness, and customer service continues to drive its growth and success in the competitive market.
Editorial
The recent oversubscription of C&I Leasing Plc’s third Commercial Paper series is a testament to the robustness and resilience of Nigeria’s financial markets. This achievement is not just a win for C&I Leasing but a positive indicator for the Nigerian economy. It demonstrates the growing investor confidence in Nigerian businesses, even amidst challenging economic conditions.
The success of C&I Leasing’s CP issuance is a reflection of the company’s commitment to operational efficiency and transparency. Investors look for these vital attributes in today’s market, where reliability and stability are highly valued. The company’s ability to navigate the complexities of the financial market and emerge with such positive results is commendable.
This development also highlights the importance of diversification in a company’s portfolio. C&I Leasing’s involvement in various sectors, such as fleet management, personnel outsourcing, and marine offshore support services, has bolstered its financial standing and provided a buffer against market volatility.
The company’s expansion into the West African market and beyond is a strategic move that showcases the potential of Nigerian companies on the global stage. It indicates that Nigerian businesses can compete favourably internationally with the right strategies and management.
As C&I Leasing continues to grow and set new benchmarks, it inspires other Nigerian companies. It shows that with dedication to operational excellence and innovation, Nigerian businesses can attract significant investment and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s leasing industry has been growing steadily, with the market size estimated to be worth billions of Naira.
- Commercial Papers are short-term debt instruments companies issue to raise funds, typically for operating expenses and working capital.
- The FMDQ Securities Exchange, where C&I Leasing’s CP was listed, is a Nigerian financial market infrastructure that provides a platform for the listing and trading financial securities.
- The concept of leasing in Nigeria dates back to the 1960s, but it gained significant traction in the 1980s.
- C&I Leasing Plc is one of the oldest leasing companies in Nigeria, having been established in 1990.