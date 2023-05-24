CIPM Organizes Walk to Celebrate International HR Day

Article Summary
- The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) commemorated International Human Resources Day 2023 by arranging a 4-kilometre walk within the Alausa Business District.
- CIPM President Olusegun Mojeed hailed the significant contributions of HR professionals in promoting employee well-being and driving organizational success.
- Mojeed also emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional development in keeping up with global trends and best practices.
News Story
Marking the 2023 International Human Resources Day on May 20, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) conducted a 4-kilometre walk in the Alausa Business District. This initiative was designed to celebrate the significant role of HR professionals in shaping the workforce.
In a statement, Olusegun Mojeed, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, praised the immeasurable contributions of HR professionals to employee well-being and organizational success.
“HR professionals have elevated the HR profession to unprecedented levels by promoting employee well-being and driving organisational success,” Mojeed stated.
He also encouraged HR professionals to contemplate their remarkable progress within the country and their impact on employees and organizations.
Mojeed further stressed, “Let us also seize this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to continuous learning, professional development, and staying abreast of evolving global trends and best practices.”
The corporate walk aimed not only to celebrate HR professionals but also to foster members’ well-being. Participants were offered free medical checks during the event.
Editorial
International HR Day: Celebrating the Catalysts of Organizational Success
The International Human Resources Day, celebrated by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) through a 4-kilometre walk, is a notable reminder of the integral role of HR professionals in today’s corporate world.
Their tireless efforts in enhancing employee well-being and driving organizational success deserve high praise and recognition.
However, this day also underscores the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in this ever-evolving profession.
HR professionals must remain committed to personal and professional development to stay on top of global trends and best practices.
The International HR Day celebration reiterates that HR is not just a job but a profession that shapes workforces and ensures the smooth functioning of organizations.
As the business landscape continues to transform, the role of HR will become even more pivotal in navigating the challenges and leveraging the opportunities that lie ahead.
Did You Know?
- The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) is Nigeria’s regulatory body for Human Resource Management Practice.
- Olusegun Mojeed is the current President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM.