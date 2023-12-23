Donkey Farming: A Potential $60M Annual Revenue and Job Creator

The National Association of Donkey Farmers (NADFAMS) has recently forecasted that donkey farming could generate over $60 million annually and create numerous job opportunities for the youth in Nigeria. This announcement was made during the association’s inauguration and certificate presentation in Abuja.
Chidebere Innabuike, a Board of Trustees member of NADFAMS and CEO of EST Emmalex Global Farms Ltd, emphasized the significant economic potential of donkey breeding. He projected that with focused efforts on production, Nigeria could achieve this goal within five to seven years, thereby creating substantial employment opportunities for young people.
Innabuike highlighted donkeys’ medicinal and economic benefits, urging the government to support the sector through loans or grants. He outlined plans to establish donkey ranches in critical areas, including northern states like Gombe, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, and Kano, aiming to produce millions of donkeys annually.
The association’s ambitious plan includes producing two million donkeys by 2030. Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin, the Director of Animal Husbandry Services at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, expressed the government’s support for boosting donkey production and preventing the species’ extinction.
Lai-Solarin commended the formation of NADFAMS, recognizing its role in preventing illegal donkey slaughtering and processing for export. This initiative is a crucial step towards wealth creation and rural economic development.
Editorial
The recent projection by the National Association of Donkey Farmers (NADFAMS) about the potential of donkey farming in Nigeria is a remarkable revelation. It opens up a new vista in the agricultural sector, highlighting an often-overlooked animal resource. The possibility of generating over $60 million annually and creating jobs for millions of youths through donkey production is not just an economic opportunity but a transformative strategy for rural development.
Donkey farming, traditionally seen as a small-scale, low-income activity, is now being reimagined as a significant economic driver. This shift in perspective is crucial, especially in a country like Nigeria, where youth unemployment is a pressing issue. By focusing on donkey production, we are tapping into a lucrative export market and providing a sustainable livelihood for many young people.
The government’s role in this initiative cannot be overstated. By offering support through loans and grants, the government can catalyze the growth of this sector. Establishing donkey ranches in strategic locations will boost production and help conserve this species, which is currently at risk of extinction due to overexploitation.
This initiative is a testament to the innovative spirit of the Nigerian agricultural sector. It shows that with the right vision and support, even the most overlooked aspects of agriculture can be turned into national wealth and employment sources. As we move forward, it is imperative to ensure that this venture is sustainable, environmentally friendly, and beneficial to the rural communities at its core.
Did You Know?
- Donkeys have been used as working animals for at least 5000 years.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of donkeys in West Africa.
- Donkey skin is used in traditional Chinese medicine and is believed to have anti-ageing properties.
- Globally, the donkey population is estimated to be around 41 million.
- In Nigeria, donkeys are primarily used for transportation and agricultural work, especially in rural areas.