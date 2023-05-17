Escalating Forex Risk: Nigerian Insurers Move 60% Oil & Gas Businesses Overseas

In the face of a volatile foreign exchange market, Nigerian insurance companies are exporting a significant amount of their oil and gas operations abroad. A recent probe shows an upward trend in this practice over the last five years, with more than 60% of their business in this sector being assigned to foreign insurance firms.
This breaches the 30% limit set by Nigeria’s local content law.
In 2022 alone, 64% were transferred overseas.
According to figures from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), between 2018 and 2022, insurers managed to attract N501.3 billion worth of oil and gas business but conceded N307.5 billion, approximately 61%, to foreign entities.
The local content law mandates that Nigerian insurers cover 70% of all insurance risks tied to oil and gas activities. These activities encompass prospecting, exploration, drilling, construction, shipping, distribution, marketing, and transportation.
Industry insiders have cited the significant depreciation of the Naira since 2018 and increasing difficulties accessing foreign exchange as contributing factors to the deviation from the local content law’s requirements. Moreover, they pointed out the inherent challenge posed by the oil and gas business being transacted in dollars.
Representatives from the insurance industry also highlighted the relatively low capacity of Nigerian insurance firms, many of which are still struggling with a modest capital base for conducting oil and gas business.
NAICOM acknowledged the difficulties the oil and gas portfolio presented, primarily due to its substantial capital and professional demands. Such hurdles have led to the increasing shift of oil and gas business to foreign insurers.
Editor’s Note: Balancing Foreign Exchange Risk and Local Content Law
With a turbulent foreign exchange market and the depreciating Naira, Nigerian insurers are in a precarious position. They are increasingly ceding their oil and gas businesses to foreign counterparts, bypassing the nation’s local content law. This trend has consequences not only for the insurance industry but also for the broader Nigerian economy.
Despite the stipulation that 70% of all insurance risks connected to oil and gas operations be insured in Nigeria, the harsh reality of foreign exchange pressures has compelled many insurers to take a different path. A massive 61% of the oil and gas business attracted between 2018 and 2022 was ceded to foreign firms.
This transgression of the local content law exposes a critical gap in the Nigerian insurance market and its ability to navigate the current economic landscape.
These developments are not without implications. The growing reliance on foreign insurance companies threatens to undermine Nigeria’s insurance sector’s strength and growth potential. Moreover, it contradicts the spirit of the local content law designed to nurture and protect Nigerian industries.
The authorities, namely NAICOM, must confront this challenge head-on. There’s an urgent need to enforce local content law and ensure justifiable retention levels for special risk insurance.
Simultaneously, the insurance industry must attract more capital and improve its capacity to underwrite the oil and gas business. It’s a delicate balance to strike, but the Nigerian insurance industry’s future and the Nigerian economy’s strength may very well depend on it.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, and its insurance industry plays a significant role in supporting that economy.
- The country’s insurance industry had a compound annual growth rate of 10.0% from 2016 to 2020, demonstrating its potential for expansion.
- Oil and gas make up a significant portion of Nigeria’s economy, contributing approximately 9% of the country’s GDP.
- The oil and gas sector is among the most significant contributors to the insurance industry’s premium income.
- Nigeria’s local content law stipulates that 70% of all insurance risks associated with oil and gas businesses must be insured in Nigeria with registered Nigerian insurance companies.
- In 2022, 64% of oil and gas businesses were transferred to foreign insurance firms, well above the 30% limit stipulated by the local content law.
- The Naira depreciated significantly between 2018 and 2022, increasing the difficulty for insurance companies to comply with the local content law.
