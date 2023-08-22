Experts Urge Government to Tax Informal Sector for Revenue Boost

In a recent call to action, experts have urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to expand the tax net to include the informal sector and unregistered businesses.
This move aims to enhance the country’s revenue base, especially in light of Nigeria’s low-income generation, where debt servicing and recurrent expenditures consume a significant portion of the annual budget.
The advice was given at the Detail Tax Business Series programme, themed ‘Finance Act 2023: Implications on the tax & fiscal outlook for the new administration and the economy.’
The panel of experts included Esiri Agbeyi, Partner at PwC Africa, and Ajibola Olomola, Partner and Head of Deal Advisory at KPMG Nigeria.
The experts emphasized increasing the number of individuals and citizens in the tax net rather than raising the tax rate.
They suggested taxing persons in the informal sector and unregistered businesses and encouraged greater collaboration among authorities.
The Federal Government was also advised to tax consumption rather than production to foster economic development and control inflation.
Business owners have expressed concerns over multiple taxes crippling their operations and infrastructural decay, insecurity, erratic power supply, and foreign exchange shortages.
The panellists urged the government to reduce or consolidate existing tax laws to tackle multiple taxation.
They also proposed exploring a single tax collection agency for the federation and the states, a strategy successfully implemented in Kaduna State.
Editorial:
The call to expand the tax net to include the informal sector is a timely and necessary step towards addressing Nigeria’s revenue challenges.
While the idea is commendable, its implementation requires careful planning, collaboration, and a clear understanding of the informal economy’s dynamics.
Firstly, the government must recognize the informal sector’s diversity and complexity.
A one-size-fits-all approach may not work, and targeted strategies must be developed to ensure that taxation is fair and does not stifle growth within this vital part of the economy.
Secondly, the government must invest in educating the public about the importance of tax compliance.
This includes re-orienting citizens at the family level and creating awareness about how tax revenues are utilized for public good.
Lastly, the proposal to consolidate existing tax laws and explore a single tax collection agency is worth considering.
This could simplify the tax process, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance compliance.
Taxing the informal sector is not just about increasing revenue; it’s about building a more inclusive and equitable tax system that recognizes the informal economy’s contribution to national development.
Did You Know?
- The informal sector in Nigeria is a significant part of the economy, contributing about 65% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Multiple taxation is a significant challenge for businesses in Nigeria, leading to increased costs and reduced competitiveness.
- Kaduna State has successfully implemented a single tax collection agency, a model that could be replicated across other states in Nigeria.
- Taxing consumption rather than production is seen as a way to encourage economic development and control inflation.
- The Finance Act 2023 has implications for the tax and fiscal outlook of Nigeria’s new administration and the economy, highlighting the need for strategic tax reforms.