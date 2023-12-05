Falcon Corporation Secures Monumental N19.4bn for LPG Infrastructure Project

Falcon Corporation Limited, a key player in Nigeria’s energy sector, has secured a N19.41 billion debt facility from the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria-managed Infrastructure Debt Fund. This funding is earmarked for the construction of a cutting-edge 15,000 metric ton Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facility, along with a dedicated jetty, located in Rumuolumeni, Saipem/Aker Base Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The project, a significant step in developing Nigeria’s LPG infrastructure, will be financed through debt from NIDF, the Bank of Industry, and internal funds. As of October 2023, the project has achieved a 65% completion rate, including jetty construction, shoreline protection, and various engineering, procurement, and construction activities.
The facility is projected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2024. Prof. Joe Ezigbo, Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, views the company’s investments in the gas industry as a contribution to national development. “Our strategic positioning near major gas sources and navigable water routes will facilitate more efficient LPG procurement and distribution, reducing costs significantly,” he stated.
Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Deputy Managing Director and Co-Founder of Falcon emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s domestic gas industry. “We are expanding our investments across the gas value chain, from downstream to midstream, and preparing for an upstream play,” she said.
Bolaji Balogun, CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, supported the project, highlighting its alignment with sustainable development goals and the Federal Government’s objective to increase LPG adoption. Falcon’s General Manager of Finance, Nelson Walter, praised NIDF for their understanding and flexible financing terms.
Vetiva Capital Management Limited and Chapel Hill Denham Advisory provided the project’s financial advisory, with legal counsel from Detail Commercial Solicitors.
Editorial
The recent securing of a N19.4 billion facility by Falcon Corporation for its LPG project in Rivers State is a landmark moment in Nigeria’s energy sustainability and economic diversification journey. This project is not just about building infrastructure; it’s a bold step towards reshaping the energy landscape of Nigeria.
We see this development as a beacon of progress in the nation’s quest for energy independence and environmental sustainability. The move to enhance LPG infrastructure is timely, considering the global shift towards cleaner energy sources. This project aligns with the global trend of reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and moving towards more sustainable energy solutions.
The facility’s strategic location near significant gas sources and navigable water routes is a testament to Falcon Corporation’s foresight and commitment to efficiency. This will lower the costs associated with LPG delivery and storage and significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions and air pollution.
We commend the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria-managed Infrastructure Debt Fund, the Bank of Industry, and Falcon Corporation, in making this project a reality. Their commitment reflects a shared vision for a greener, more sustainable Nigeria.
Falcon Corporation’s LPG project is a step in the right direction for Nigeria’s energy sector. It represents a convergence of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. As this project progresses, we look forward to seeing its positive impact on the nation’s economy, the environment, and the lives of the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- LPG in Nigeria: Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest LPG markets, yet per capita consumption of LPG remains relatively low compared to global standards.
- Environmental Benefits: Switching to LPG from traditional fuels like firewood and kerosene can significantly reduce deforestation and respiratory illnesses caused by indoor air pollution.
- Economic Impact: Nigeria’s LPG sector can potentially create thousands of jobs, directly and indirectly, across the value chain.
- Global LPG Usage: LPG is used by over 3 billion people worldwide, primarily for cooking, heating, and as a fuel for vehicles.
- Safety Advancements: Modern LPG storage facilities incorporate advanced safety features and technologies to minimize the risk of accidents and ensure safe handling.