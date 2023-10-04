FG Licences 17 Independent Power Distributors, 10 Now Active

The Federal Government has granted licences to 17 Independent Electricity Distribution Networks (IEDN) operators, with 10 of them currently operational, as revealed in the 2022 Market Competition Report by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
This development comes as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the country’s power distribution segment, which is categorised into electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.
Initially, after the unbundling of the sector into three segments in November 2013, 11 successor distribution companies were created and privatised, serving the country amidst various consumer complaints.
The NERC, in its recent report, stated:
“All the 11 successor Discos (distribution companies) have been privatised. Ownership and management of the Discos have been transferred to private investors.”
It was disclosed that “17 Independent Electricity Distribution Networks’ operators have been licenced, of which 10 are operational as at December 2022.”
The report, prepared in compliance with Section 24(2) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2004, aims to review the level of competition in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and assess the progress for a transition to a more competitive market, providing recommendations for such a transition.
Editorial
The licencing of 17 Independent Electricity Distribution Networks operators by the Federal Government, with 10 currently operational, is a pivotal move in the quest to enhance Nigeria’s power distribution segment.
This development, while commendable, brings to the fore the imperative of scrutinising the efficacy, sustainability, and impact of such initiatives on the overall power sector and, by extension, the Nigerian populace.
We find ourselves amidst a critical discourse on the strategic management of our power sector, where the balance between privatisation and effective service delivery must be meticulously navigated.
The privatisation of distribution companies and the licencing of IEDN operators is not merely a structural adjustment but a strategic move that should be aimed at ensuring optimal service delivery, enhanced access to power, and overall sectoral development.
It is crucial that we, as a collective, ensure that these initiatives are not only strategically implemented but are also accompanied by robust regulatory frameworks, operational oversight, and mechanisms to ensure accountability and optimal performance.
As we navigate through the complexities of our power sector, we must ensure that every initiative, every strategic move, is not only well-intentioned but is also effectively implemented, managed, and regulated to ensure that it delivers the desired outcomes and enhances the overall development of the sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest road network in West Africa and the second largest south of the Sahara, with roughly 108,000 km of surfaced roads.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was inaugurated in 2005 as an independent regulatory body with authority for the regulation of the electric power industry in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is ranked as the 29th largest electric power industry in the world, in terms of generating capacity.
- Most of Nigeria’s power generation is from thermal power stations that use gas-fired and hydro-electric turbines.
- Nigeria has 23 power plants, with the capacity to generate 11,165.4 megawatts (MW) of electric power.