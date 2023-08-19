Forex Trading Faces CBN Restrictions; BDC Operators React

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has established a new operational mechanism. This mechanism instructs the Bureau De Change (BDC) sector to match their foreign currency trading rates with those on the Investor & Exporter forex window.
This directive was detailed in a circular from August 17, 2023. Its primary goal is to boost the efficiency of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.
The circular also mandates BDC operators to keep their buying and selling spread within a specific range. This range is -2.5% to +2.5% of the Nigerian exchange market window’s average rate from the previous day.
Non-compliance or failure to submit mandatory reports could lead to severe sanctions. These sanctions might even include the revocation of operating licenses.
However, many BDCs overlook this directive, especially those with limited forex access. Some BDCs reported trading the naira at rates as high as 865/$.
They cite scarcity and high dollar costs as their reasons. Aminu Gwadabe, the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, commented on this. He mentioned that the new directive aligns with the financial reforms intended for licensed BDCs.
Editorial:
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent directive is a significant step towards stabilising the Nigerian foreign exchange market. The aim is clear: to bring transparency and uniformity in forex trading.
However, the immediate enforcement of this directive has caused concerns among BDC operators. The main issue is the scarcity of dollars and the associated high costs.
This difference between official and BDC trading rates highlights a deeper problem. It points to underlying issues in Nigeria’s forex market.
While the CBN’s intentions are commendable, the root causes of forex scarcity remain unaddressed. The CBN must engage more with BDC operators for a thriving Nigerian forex market.
A collaborative approach is essential for mutual understanding and progress.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria began its operations on July 1, 1959.
- Nigeria’s multiple exchange rate system has faced criticism for enabling arbitrage opportunities.
- The CBN introduced the I&E window to enhance forex market liquidity.
- Global oil prices heavily influence Nigeria’s forex reserves.
- The naira became Nigeria’s official currency on January 1, 1973, replacing the pound.