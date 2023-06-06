Forex Trading Volume Soars by 78% to $2.5 Billion Amid Marginal Naira Depreciation

In May 2023, the number of dollars traded in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market surged by 78.5% month-on-month to $2.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion in April.
This is the FMDQ published data.
The report showed alternating monthly increases and decreased turnover, starting with $2.22 billion in January, dipping by 22% to $1.7 billion in February before climbing by 52.9% to $2.6 billion in March.
A significant drop of 46% to $1.4 billion was observed in April, followed by a massive uptick of 78.5% in May.
Weekly transactions in May also displayed a similar pattern of fluctuations. The turnover started at $326.65 million in the first week, leaping by 93.8% to $702.88 million in the second week. In the third week, it dropped by 14.6% to N599.67 million, then rose again by 7.1% to N642.47 million in the fourth week before falling to N284.10 million in the final two days of May.
In the meantime, the Naira slightly depreciated by N2.34 kobo, going from N462.33 per dollar at the beginning of May to N464.67 per dollar at the end of the month in the I&E window. There was a more pronounced depreciation of N16 in the parallel market during the same period, with the exchange rate rising from N747 per dollar to N763 per dollar.
Moreover, the nation’s external reserves experienced a decline of $1.9 billion between January and May 2023, going from $36.99 billion at the start of the year to $35.09 billion at the end of May, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Despite these fluctuations, financial analysts predict a stable trading environment for the Naira across all market segments in the first week of June as the CBN continues its weekly foreign exchange intervention.
Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Plc stated in their Macroeconomic Update,
“We expect the naira to trade in a relatively calm band across various market segments barring any market distortion and as the apex bank continues its weekly FX market intervention to defend the value of the naira.”
Editorial
Naira’s Dance with Forex: Is Stability on the Horizon?
The surge in the volume of dollars traded in Nigeria’s forex market is a noteworthy development.
Still, the marginal depreciation of the Naira and the decline in the nation’s external reserves temper the optimism.
Although analysts predict a stable trading environment in the coming weeks, the need for constant intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria points to underlying vulnerabilities in the market.
The challenge for Nigeria’s policymakers is to address these systemic weaknesses while managing the immediate pressures on the Naira.
Achieving a balance between stability and growth will be crucial as the country navigates this complex economic landscape.