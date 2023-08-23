Gas Flaring Escalates: Nigeria’s N34.1bn Revenue Evaporates

In the face of Nigeria’s dwindling revenue, oil and gas corporations in the nation flared an alarming 12.7 million standard cubic feet (mscf) of gas in July 2023.
This revelation, courtesy of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), marks a 35% increase from the 9.4 mscf gas flared in July 2022.
The monetary value of the gas flared in July 2023 is pegged at $44.3 million.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) current official exchange rate of N768.77/$ translates to a potential revenue loss of N34.1 billion.
Additionally, NOSDRA has stated that companies violating the regulations could face fines totalling $25.3 million, equivalent to N19.4 billion.
The environmental impact is also significant. The gas flared in this period equates to carbon dioxide emissions of 673.1 thousand tonnes.
Furthermore, this wasted gas could generate 1,300 gigawatts hour (GWh) of power.
Breaking down the figures, offshore operations were responsible for flaring 5.1 mscf, while onshore operations accounted for 7.6 mscf.
Editorial
Gas flaring in Nigeria is not a new phenomenon, but the recent surge, as highlighted by NOSDRA, brings to the forefront the urgency of addressing this issue.
The economic implications are clear: billions of naira that could have been channelled into developmental projects are going up in flames.
However, the environmental repercussions are even more profound beyond the immediate financial loss.
Carbon dioxide emissions contribute significantly to global warming, and Nigeria, as a significant gas flare, is inadvertently exacerbating the global climate crisis.
Communities near these flaring sites face health risks, and environmental degradation affects agriculture, water sources, and biodiversity.
Despite its recognition as a challenge since the 1950s, the persistence of gas flaring raises questions about the effectiveness of regulatory frameworks and the commitment of the oil and gas sector to sustainable practices.
While the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) promises a brighter future with its provisions against gas flaring, the real test lies in its rigorous implementation.
Stakeholders must understand that curbing gas flaring is not just about immediate economic gains.
It’s about ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations, preserving biodiversity and taking a stand in the global fight against climate change.
The time for action is now, and Nigeria must lead by example.
Did You Know?
- Gas flaring is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global warming.
- Despite its vast natural gas reserves, Nigeria remains one of the world’s top countries regarding gas flaring volume.
- The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is a transformative legislation overhauling Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
- The Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) seeks to utilise flared gas for economic benefits.
- Communities near gas flaring sites often report respiratory and other health challenges due to polluted air.