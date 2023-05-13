Herbert Wigwe Takes Charge of France Nigeria Business Council after Abdul Samad Rabiu

The founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has passed the mantle of leadership of the France Nigeria Business Council to Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank.
The handover ceremony symbolizes a new era in the Council’s trajectory following Rabiu’s effective two-year tenure as its inaugural President.
Rabiu’s presidency was marked by notable accomplishments in fortifying the business relationship between France and Nigeria, leading to mutual development and wealth.
His leadership witnessed the organization of two France-Nigeria Business Forums in Paris, a convergence in Lagos, and a session in Paris the previous year, all of which resulted in numerous beneficial partnerships between French and Nigerian enterprises.
Furthermore, Rabiu directed the Council’s backing for multiple initiatives that promoted cooperation between the brightest minds of both countries, paving the way for the future generation of entrepreneurs.
As he bid farewell, Rabiu expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Council members, President Macron, and other stakeholders for their unwavering backing throughout his term.
He also acknowledged the remarkable service of Jean Haas, the Council’s Secretary, who will maintain his role with the new administration.
The newly inaugurated President, Herbert Wigwe, is a seasoned banker and a celebrated figure in Nigeria’s banking industry.
Rabiu trusted Wigwe’s capability to steer the Council to more significant achievements, highlighting his extensive experience and acute understanding of the worldwide financial landscape as key strengths.
As Wigwe commences his term, Council members have committed their support and anticipate sustained collaboration in promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth for France and Nigeria.
Editorial Note:
Building Bridges: The New Leadership and Future of France Nigeria Business Council
The leadership change at the France Nigeria Business Council (FNBC) heralds a new era of economic relations between Nigeria and France.
Abdul Samad Rabiu has passed the torch of leadership to Herbert Wigwe, marking a significant transition in the Council’s history.
During Rabiu’s presidency, the Council made significant strides in bolstering business ties between the two countries, organizing forums that led to fruitful partnerships.
It’s crucial to recognize the crucial role the FNBC plays as a facilitator for collaboration, innovation, and partnership, fostering a favorable environment for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
The transition of power brings with it high expectations.
Wigwe, a seasoned banker and a prominent figure in Nigeria’s banking industry steps into the leadership role with vast experience and a keen understanding of the global financial landscape.
He is expected to steer the Council toward more significant achievements.
However, it is not just up to Wigwe alone.
State governments, businesses, and citizens have roles to play in this drive toward sustainable and inclusive growth.
It’s time for all stakeholders to engage and contribute to the FNBC’s agenda, fostering economic growth and deepening business ties between France and Nigeria.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.
- The total trade between Nigeria and France was $2.3 billion in 2019.
- France is the third-largest foreign investor in Nigeria.
At Yohaig NG, we aim to provide the latest Naija news, helping you stay informed and engaged with the happenings in Nigeria and worldwide.
Feel free to share your thoughts and contributions in the comments below.