International Standards to Elevate NLRC Gaming Conference

The Federal Government has sanctioned the elevation of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission’s (NLRC) annual gaming conference to international standards, aiming to broaden Nigeria’s business horizons and generate additional wealth for its citizens.
This was revealed by Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General of the NLRC, in a statement released in Abuja. The statement, signed by Magnus Ekechukwu, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, NLRC, highlighted the government’s intent to attract more foreign investments and resource inflow to the country through this initiative.
Gbajabiamila disclosed that the 2023 edition of the conference, scheduled for October 31 and November 1, will witness the participation of key potentates of the gaming industry from Africa and globally, building on the success of its maiden edition.
The conference, themed ‘Innovation and Disruptions: Core Strategies for Success,’ will be hosted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, and will feature presentations, exhibitions, panel discussions, and a Gala Night to honour outstanding stakeholders and players in various categories.
The Director-General expressed that the NLRC is intentionally creating opportunities for Nigerian gaming industry leaders and potential investors to network and align with global gaming industry giants. This is aimed at upgrading their businesses, amplifying resource generation, and enhancing winnings for Nigerians.
Editorial
The decision to elevate the National Lottery Regulatory Commission’s annual gaming conference to international standards is a strategic move that could potentially unlock new vistas of opportunities and investments for the Nigerian gaming industry.
The gaming industry, which is rapidly evolving globally, presents a viable avenue for economic diversification, especially in a country like Nigeria, which is rich in youthful demography.
However, while the internationalisation of the conference is a step in the right direction, it is crucial to ensure that the Nigerian gaming industry is adequately prepared to leverage the opportunities that such a global platform might present.
The regulatory framework, technological infrastructure, and human capital development within the industry must be robust enough to attract and sustain foreign investments.
We advocate for a holistic approach that not only focuses on hosting an international conference but also ensures that the Nigerian gaming industry is strategically positioned to derive maximum benefit from it. It is imperative that stakeholders within the industry collaborate to establish a conducive environment that is ripe for foreign investments and partnerships.
Did You Know?
- The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) was established through the National Lottery Act of 2005 to regulate the operation and business of lottery in Nigeria.
- The global gaming market was valued at 173.70 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and is projected to reach 314.40 billion U.S. dollars by 2026.
- Nigeria has one of the largest gambling markets in Africa, with the sports betting sector recording significant growth in recent years.
- The NLRC is responsible for regulating lotteries and gaming activities in Nigeria, ensuring that operators adhere to rules and regulations that govern the industry.
- The revenue generated from the lottery and gaming industry can be utilised to fund various developmental projects in sectors like health, education, and infrastructure.