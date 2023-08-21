Investors on Nigerian Exchange Lose N150bn in a Week

Last week, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) investors faced a loss of N150bn as bears took control of trading, ending consecutive weeks of gains.
This downturn was linked to sell-offs and profit-taking in high-priced and blue-chip stocks.
Investors also cautioned as they assessed the recently released inflation figure of 24.08% and its potential impact.
The NGX All Share Index fell by 0.93% to 64,721.09 at the close of trading last week, while the market capitalisation dropped by 0.42% to N35.422tn.
The additional listing of MTN Nigeria’s 641,047,053 units of ordinary shares at N232.68 each mitigated the depreciation in market capitalisation, boosting market capitalisation by N13bn.
For the week under review, 1.689 billion shares worth N29.407bn were traded in 29,477 deals.
The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart, contributing 69.04% and 57.55% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.
Editorial:
The loss of N150bn on the Nigerian Exchange Limited in just one week is a stark reminder of the volatility and risks inherent in the stock market.
While some may argue that this is a natural ebb and flow of the market, the significant loss and the cautious approach of investors signal underlying concerns.
The recently released inflation figure of 24.08% has undoubtedly contributed to investor anxiety. High inflation can erode the actual value of returns, making investments less attractive.
The sell-offs and profit-taking in blue-chip stocks further indicate a lack of confidence in the market’s short-term prospects.
What is needed now is clear communication from regulators and market leaders to reassure investors. Transparency about market conditions and potential risks can help investors make informed decisions.
Additionally, promoting diversification and educating investors about risk management strategies can foster a more resilient market.
The Nigerian Exchange Limited must take proactive steps to instil confidence and stability in the market.
Failure to do so could lead to further losses and a prolonged bearish trend, impacting individual investors and the broader Nigerian economy.
Did You Know?
- The NGX, All Share Index’s dip was partially offset by the additional listing of MTN Nigeria’s 641,047,053 units of ordinary shares, increasing market capitalisation by N13bn.
- The year-to-date returns on the Nigerian Exchange Limited stood at 26.89% at the close of trading last week.
- The top three equities for the week were FBN Holdings Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc, accounting for 34.14% and 23.50% of the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.
- Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc led the losers chart with a 28.70% depreciation in its share value, closing at N0.82.
- The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart for the week, with 1.166 billion shares valued at N16.925bn traded, contributing significantly to the total equity turnover.